Valmont Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights (all metrics compared to Third Quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.

Net Sales of $734.0 million increased 6.3% led primarily by significantly higher Utility Support Structures segment sales and improved international market demand

Operating Income of $61.5 million, or 8.4% of sales ($67.1 million or 9.1% of sales adjusted1) compared to $61.1 million or 8.8% of sales last year

Diluted Earnings per Share improved to $1.84 ($1.99 adjusted1) compared to $1.75

Generated strong operating cash flow of $122.3 million, driven by higher operating income and strategic working capital management; cash and cash equivalents were $443.1 million at end of third quarter

Lifted the temporary suspension of the Company’s share repurchase program on September 10, 2020; repurchased 60,600 shares of company stock in the third quarter for $7.5 million, at an average price of $124.08 per share

Announced a $240.0 million multi-year order for irrigation products and services to provide modern irrigation and technology solutions for a ~500,000-acre agricultural development project in Egypt

Providing key assumptions and indications for the fourth quarter 2020

Key Financial Metrics

Third Quarter 2020 GAAP Adjusted1 09/26/2020

3Q 2020 09/28/2019

3Q 2019

vs. 3Q 2019 09/26/2020

3Q 2020 09/28/2019

3Q 2019 vs. 3Q 2019 Net Sales $ 733,970 $ 690,340 6.3% $ 733,970 $ 690,340 6.3% Operating Income 61,479 61,064 0.7% 67,111 61,064 9.9% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 8.4 % 8.8 % 9.1 % 8.8 % Net Earnings 39,342 38,045 3.4% 42,670 38,045 12.2% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.84 $ 1.75 5.1% $ 1.99 $ 1.75 13.7% Average Shares Outstanding 21,416 21,684 YTD 2020 GAAP Adjusted1 09/26/2020

3Q 2020 09/28/2019

3Q 2019 vs. 3Q 2019 09/26/2020

3Q 2020 09/28/2019

3Q 2019 vs. 3Q 2019 Net Sales $ 2,096,978 $ 2,083,350 0.7% $ 2,096,978 $ 2,083,350 0.7% Operating Income 171,814 177,140 (3.0)% 199,663 177,140 12.7% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 8.2 % 8.5 % 9.5 % 8.5 % Net Earnings 104,878 113,868 (7.9)% 128,446 113,868 12.8% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 4.89 $ 5.22 (6.3)% $ 5.99 $ 5.22 14.8% Average Shares Outstanding 21,453 21,826

"We achieved higher revenue year-over-year from operational excellence and increased volumes, and delivered earnings growth through our focus on pricing and market leadership, despite an extraordinary macro environment,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sales and profitability were better than anticipated, as we remained highly focused on execution and pricing across the portfolio. Sales growth was driven by strong demand in the Utility Support Structures segment, including significantly higher sales of renewable energy products. I am pleased with the solid operating performance in the Engineered Support Structures and Coatings segments, and the Irrigation segment delivered solid performance despite end-market instability, benefiting from continued strength in international markets and recent acquisitions. We recognized another quarter of very strong operating cash flows, driven by our strategic priorities for working capital management.”

Kaniewski continued, “Year-to-date, we have delivered solid sales, operating profit, and earnings, as well as significant cash flow, driven by the engagement and focus of our employees and successful execution of our strategies, in spite of a difficult macro environment. We have seen unprecedented challenges this year in our business, and I am incredibly proud of the way our team continues to perform. The safety and well-being of our employees remains our top priority. I want to thank the entire Valmont team for their hard work and resiliency to produce products and provide services that support critical infrastructure sectors and food security around the world.”

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Review

Infrastructure

Utility Support Structures Segment (37.4% of Sales)

Steel, concrete and composite structures for utility markets, including transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment

Sales of $274.4 million grew 33.9% year-over-year, led by higher sales in the international businesses, including significantly higher solar tracker project sales. In North American markets, sales growth was led by continued robust market demand, strategic capacity additions in existing North American operations and favorable pricing, partially offset by deflation due to lower steel costs.

Operating income was $25.9 million or 9.4% of sales ($29.2 million adjusted1 or 10.6% of sales) compared to $20.4 million, or 9.9% of sales in 2019. Profitability growth was led by higher volumes, improved operations performance, and favorable pricing.

Engineered Support Structures Segment (34.8% of Sales)

Poles, towers and components for the lighting, traffic and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products

Sales of $255.7 million decreased 4.6% year-over-year. Higher sales of wireless communication products were more than offset by lower volumes of lighting and traffic products and lower Access Systems sales.

Lighting and traffic sales of $181.6 million decreased 5.1% year-over-year. In North America, lower volumes in transportation and commercial lighting markets led to lower sales. In international markets, sales were lower due to economic disruptions from COVID-19 impacts, which impacted end-market demand.

Wireless communication structures and components increased 4.8% to $50.7 million compared to last year. Higher volumes in Europe, favorable pricing, and wireless carriers’ continued capital spending in North American markets led to higher sales.

Access Systems sales of $23.4 million decreased 17.6% year-over-year due to lower volumes from strategically exiting product lines.

Operating income was $25.4 million or 9.9% of sales ($26.3 million adjusted1 or 10.3% of sales), compared to $21.8 million or 8.1% of sales in 2019. Profitability improvement was driven by favorable pricing, improved operations performance and the non-recurrence of one-time losses in the Access Systems business in third quarter 2019.

Coatings Segment (12.0% of Sales)

Galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products

Sales of $87.9 million decreased 5.5% year-over-year. Higher internal volumes and favorable pricing were more than offset by lower external volumes in North American markets due to economic impacts from COVID-19 on end customers.

Operating income was $12.4 million or 14.1% of sales ($13.7 million adjusted1 or 15.6% of sales), compared to $13.9 million or 14.9% of sales in 2019. Operating margin improvement on an adjusted basis was due to improved operational efficiencies and favorable pricing, partially offset by lower volumes.

Agriculture

Irrigation Segment (19.0% of Sales)

Irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including center pivots, parts, services and tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture

Global sales of $139.2 million decreased 3.4% year-over-year, primarily due to $6.3 million of unfavorable currency impacts mostly from the depreciation of the Brazilian Real, otherwise sales were similar to last year.

North American sales of $75.8 million decreased 8.5% compared to 2019. Higher irrigation system volumes were more than offset by lower volumes of other products including industrial tubing sales.

International sales of $63.4 million increased 3.3% year-over-year and increased 13.7% in local currencies. Sales growth was led by higher sales in South American markets including continued strong demand in Brazil, higher sales in Europe and Australia, and sales from recent acquisitions.

Segment operating income was $14.7 million, or 10.6% of sales, compared to $18.2 million, or 12.6% of sales in 2019. Lower profitability was due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by pricing. Higher SG&A expense included $1.2 million of incremental R&D expense for technology growth investments.

During the quarter, the Company announced it had entered into a $240.0 million, multi-year supply agreement to bring modern irrigation and technology solutions to Egypt. Once completed, the project will be the largest "Connected Farm of Engaged Acres" in the world, demonstrating the growing global demand for more efficient and reliable food production, and increasing national investments in agriculture to feed growing populations and address food security issues. Project deliveries will begin in fourth quarter 2020.

Continuation of Enhanced COVID-19 Safety Protocols

To protect the safety, health and well-being of employees, customers, suppliers and communities, Valmont continues to follow CDC, WHO and local guidelines in all its facilities. The Company monitors health advisories on a continuous basis, particularly in areas reporting recent increases in infection, and continues to take deliberate steps to protect all stakeholders and minimize the operational and financial impacts on the business during the pandemic. During the third quarter, Valmont did not experience any significant disruptions in its operations or supply chain.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company continues to generate strong cash flows through a focus on working capital management, including strategic customer payment initiatives and inventory improvements. During third quarter, Standard & Poor's reaffirmed the Company’s BBB+/Stable credit rating. Cash and cash equivalents were $443.1 million at end of third quarter, including receipt of a significant customer down payment. During the quarter, Valmont resumed its previously-suspended share repurchase program, purchasing $7.5 million of company stock, and $176.0 million remains on the current authorization with no expiration. 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $85.0 to $95.0 million to support strategic growth initiatives. Valmont remains committed to maintaining its investment grade credit rating.

Voluntary One-Time Early Retirement Benefit Program

Valmont remains committed to the well-being of its employees in alignment with its core values, and driving growth while building a strong foundation for the future. In the third quarter 2020, Valmont initiated a one-time, voluntary Early Retirement Program that gives recognition to tenured U.S. administrative employees who have contributed to the Company’s success. As a result, in fourth quarter 2020 the Company expects to record estimated pre-tax charges of approximately $10.0 million ($7.5 million after-tax), with an estimated EPS impact of ($0.34), with an expected payback of 24 months. These charges will be excluded from fourth quarter adjusted earnings results.

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

While the pandemic's impacts on global economic factors and pace of economic recovery remain uncertain, the Company is currently providing a greater level of transparency, including key assumptions and indications for fourth quarter 2020, to help the financial community understand short-term impacts and expectations.

Financial Outlook

Metrics Estimates Net Sales $715.0 to $735.0M GAAP Operating Profit Margin 6.5% to 7.5% Adjusted Operating Profit Margin2 8.0% to 9.0% Segment Sales: Irrigation ~12%-15% Increase (vs. prior year)

Key Assumptions

Irrigation sales estimate driven by expected timing of international project deliveries

Tax rate of ~ 25.0%

Positive operating cash flows

Stable raw material costs and no significant supply chain interruptions

No closures of large manufacturing facilities or workforce disruptions

Kaniewski added, "We continue to prioritize employee safety and well-being while focusing on growth and performance, providing our customers with the essential products and solutions they need. The strong global backlog of approximately $600.0 million in our Utility Support Structures segment is providing a good line of sight well into 2021. In the Engineered Support Structures segment, we expect demand to remain strong in wireless communications markets as 5G build-outs continue to ramp. Our Coatings business is trending in line with industrial production levels and will improve over time as the general economy improves. The large, multi-year international irrigation project and favorable international market trends are providing increased momentum leading into 2021 and we are optimistic that recent increases in commodity prices may improve grower sentiment in North American irrigation markets. Additionally, our balance sheet and cash flows remain very strong and we expect to deliver free cash flow of more than 1.2x net earnings for 2020. Our strategies remain focused on long-term growth with a strong emphasis on Return on Invested Capital, ESG principles, operational excellence and strengthening our organization for the future."

A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 3Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13698673. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on October 29, 2020.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of COVID-19 including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company’s business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Third Quarter Year-to-Date 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 Net sales $ 733,970 $ 690,340 $ 2,096,978 $ 2,083,350 Cost of sales 543,223 517,053 1,536,045 1,567,260 Gross profit 190,747 173,287 560,933 516,090 Selling, general and administrative expenses 129,268 112,223 372,481 338,950 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — 16,638 — Operating income 61,479 61,064 171,814 177,140 Other income (expense) Interest expense (10,454) (9,976) (30,566) (29,971) Interest income 430 969 1,931 2,815 Gain on investments (unrealized) 900 402 1,102 4,754 Other 233 768 1,349 1,938 Other income (expense), net (8,891) (7,837) (26,184) (20,464) Earnings before income taxes 52,588 53,227 145,630 156,676 Income tax expense 12,084 13,063 39,172 38,766 Equity in (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (276) — (755) — Net earnings 40,228 40,164 105,703 117,910 Less: (Earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests (886) (2,119) (825) (4,042) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 39,342 $ 38,045 $ 104,878 $ 113,868 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic 21,309 21,556 21,358 21,725 Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.85 $ 1.76 $ 4.91 $ 5.24 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,416 21,684 21,453 21,826 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.75 $ 4.89 $ 5.22 Cash dividends per share $ 0.450 $ 0.375 $ 1.350 $ 1.125

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Third Quarter Year-to-Date 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 Net sales Utility Support Structures $ 274,393 $ 204,958 $ 731,178 $ 658,709 Engineered Support Structures 255,656 268,058 739,783 757,094 Coatings 87,886 92,957 255,976 278,142 Infrastructure products 617,935 565,973 1,726,937 1,693,945 Irrigation 139,209 144,180 446,568 452,181 Less: Intersegment sales (23,174) (19,813) (76,527) (62,776) Total $ 733,970 $ 690,340 $ 2,096,978 $ 2,083,350 Operating Income Utility Support Structures $ 25,881 $ 20,362 $ 75,255 $ 61,443 Engineered Support Structures 25,434 21,825 46,183 55,152 Coatings 12,416 13,865 33,618 39,037 Infrastructure products 63,731 56,052 155,056 155,632 Irrigation 14,687 18,204 60,701 59,868 Corporate (16,939) (13,192) (43,943) (38,360) Total $ 61,479 $ 61,064 $ 171,814 $ 177,140

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into four global reportable segments as follows.

Utility Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered steel and concrete structures for utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment.

Engineered Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of engineered metal and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products.

Coatings: This segment consists of global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products.

Irrigation: This segment consists of the global manufacture of agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services, tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 26-Sep-20 28-Dec-19 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 443,055 $ 353,542 Accounts receivable, net 502,004 480,000 Inventories 448,088 418,370 Contract asset - costs and profits in excess of billings 113,254 141,322 Prepaid expenses and other assets 51,745 32,043 Refundable income taxes — 6,947 Total current assets 1,558,146 1,432,224 Property, plant and equipment, net 573,353 558,129 Goodwill and other assets 792,411 816,863 $ 2,923,910 $ 2,807,216 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 1,922 $ 760 Notes payable to banks 14,227 21,774 Accounts payable 295,852 197,957 Accrued expenses 219,200 167,264 Contract liability - billings in excess of costs and earnings 119,529 117,945 Income taxes payable 724 — Dividend payable 9,614 8,079 Total current liabilities 661,068 513,779 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 779,788 764,944 Other long-term liabilities 293,390 338,748 Shareholders' equity 1,189,664 1,189,745 $ 2,923,910 $ 2,807,216

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) YTD YTD 26-Sep-20 28-Sep-19 Cash flows from operating activities Net Earnings $ 105,703 $ 117,910 Depreciation and amortization 61,523 60,424 Impairment of long-lived assets 19,449 — Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (17,398) (17,426) Change in working capital 109,468 67,793 Other (5,699) 10,529 Net cash flows from operating activities 273,046 239,230 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (70,960) (71,981) Acquisitions (15,862) (81,841) Other 15,437 14,626 Net cash flows from investing activities (71,385) (139,196) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 88,872 31,000 Proceeds (payments) from short-term borrowings (6,462) 9,284 Principal payments on long-term borrowings (76,417) (10,578) Purchase of treasury shares (28,006) (55,172) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (55,916) (27,845) Dividends paid (27,316) (24,554) Other (4,739) (4,794) Net cash flows from financing activities (109,984) (82,659) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,164) (3,385) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 89,513 13,990 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 353,542 313,210 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 443,055 $ 327,200

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on (a) diluted earnings per share of (1) impairment of goodwill, and tradenames, (2) restructuring costs and non-recurring asset impairments (b) operating income from these expenses, and (c) segment operating income for these items. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Thirteen

weeks ended

September 26,

2020 Diluted Thirty-nine

weeks ended

September 26,

2020 Diluted earnings per earnings per share share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 39,342 $ 1.84 $ 104,878 $ 4.89 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, pre-tax — — 16,638 0.78 Restructuring and asset impairment costs - pre-tax 5,632 0.26 11,211 0.52 Total Adjustments 5,632 0.26 27,849 1.30 Tax effect of adjustments * (776) (0.04) (2,753) (0.13) UK tax rate change (1,528) (0.07) (1,528) (0.07) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted $ 42,670 $ 1.99 $ 128,446 $ 5.99 Average shares outstanding (000’s) - Diluted 21,416 21,453

* The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

Thirteen

weeks ended

September 26,

2020 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

September 26,

2020 Operating Income Reconciliation Operating income - as reported $ 61,479 $ 171,814 Impairment of goodwill and tradename — 16,638 Restructuring and related asset impairment costs 5,632 11,211 Adjusted Operating Income $ 67,111 $ 199,663 Net Sales - as reported 733,970 2,096,978 Operating Income as a % of Sales 8.4 % 8.2 % Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales 9.1 % 9.5 %

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION (CONTINUED) For the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 Engineered Utility Support Support Segment Operating Income Reconciliation Structures Structures Coatings Irrigation Corporate Operating income - as reported $ 25,434 $ 25,881 $ 12,416 $ 14,687 $ (16,939) Restructuring and related asset impairment costs 902 3,301 1,284 — 145 Adjusted Operating Income $ 26,336 $ 29,182 $ 13,700 $ 14,687 $ (16,794) Net sales $ 255,656 $ 274,393 $ 87,886 $ 139,209 — Operating Income as a % of Sales 9.9 % 9.4 % 14.1 % 10.6 % NM Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales 10.3 % 10.6 % 15.6 % 10.6 % NM

Financial Outlook Adjusted Operating Profit Margin Reconciliation for Fourth Quarter 2020 in thousands Low End High End Net Sales $715,000 to $735,000 Operating Profit 47,000 to 55,750 GAAP Operating Profit Margin 6.5% to 7.5% Expected pre-tax impact on operating profit of voluntary one-time Early Retirement Program Expense 10,000 10,000 Adjusted Operating Profit 57,000 to 65,750 Adjusted Operating Margin 8.0% to 9.0%

