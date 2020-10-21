On October 23, 2018, Innate announced its long-term strategic partnership with AstraZeneca, which in part would include a payment to Innate of $100 million in milestone payments at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for monalizumab. Throughout 2019 and early 2020, Innate touted the $100 million payment as a done-deal. Innate additionally touted the results of the monalizumab tests as being on track.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) resulting from allegations that Innate may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

However, on September 8, 2020, the Company suddenly and without prior notice announced a change to the $100 million deal. Instead of a one-time payment of $100 million at the start of the first Phase 3 clinical trial, Innate would receive $50 million at the start, and an additional $50 million after the interim analysis demonstrated a pre-defined threshold of clinical activity.

On this news, Innate’s American Depositary Share price fell $1.62, or over 26.6%, from closing at $6.07 on September 4, 2020, the previous trading day, to open at $4.82 on September 8, 2020 and declined throughout the trading day to close at $4.45.

