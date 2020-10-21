Liberty Media Corporation Announces Virtual Investor Meeting

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with presentations beginning at approximately 9:00am M.T. The annual Investor Meeting will be held virtually and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Liberty Media website and at https://meetingtomorrow.com/event/2020libertyinvestormeeting/. During the Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding the company's financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

After the presentations, John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Media, and Greg Maffei, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Media, will host a Q&A session. Stockholders will be able to submit questions in advance of the Q&A session. To submit a question, please email investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, November 13, 2020.