GCI Liberty, Inc. Announces Virtual Investor Meeting

GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, which will occur immediately following the annual Investor Meeting of Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”). Presentations at Qurate Retail’s annual Investor Meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. M.T. and GCI Liberty’s annual Investor Meeting is estimated to begin at approximately 10:05 a.m. M.T. The annual Investor Meeting will be held virtually and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the GCI Liberty website and at https://meetingtomorrow.com/event/2020libertyinvestormeeting/. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding GCI Liberty’s financial performance and outlook.

After the presentations, John Malone, Chairman of GCI Liberty, and Greg Maffei, President and Chief Executive Officer of GCI Liberty, will host a Q&A session. Stockholders will be able to submit questions in advance of the Q&A session. To submit a question, please email investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, November 13, 2020.