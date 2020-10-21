 

National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) will report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 866-754-6931 from the U.S. or 636-812-6625 from international locations. The conference passcode is 8282008. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors, where presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A telephone replay will be available shortly after the broadcast through Thursday, November 12, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S. or 404-537-3406 from international locations, and entering conference passcode 8282008. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

