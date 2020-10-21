Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 21, 2020 declared the quarterly dividend of 8.75¢ per share payable on December 1, 2020 to common share record holders as of November 9, 2020.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 180 funeral homes in 27 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.