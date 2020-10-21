 

Genmab Announces IFM, HOVON and Janssen Achieve Positive Topline Results in Second Part of Phase 3 CASSIOPEIA Study of Daratumumab in Multiple Myeloma at Pre-planned Interim Analysis

Company Announcement

  • Second part of the Phase 3 CASSIOPEIA study of daratumumab as maintenance treatment for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma eligible for autologous stem cell transplant met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival at a pre-planned interim analysis
  • Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommends unblinding the study results
  • Based on the data, Janssen plans to discuss the potential for a regulatory submission with health authorities

Copenhagen, Denmark; October 21, 2020 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today positive topline results from the second part of the Phase 3 CASSIOPEIA (MMY3006) study of daratumumab monotherapy as maintenance treatment versus observation (no treatment) for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The second part of the study, which is being conducted  by the French Intergroupe Francophone du Myelome (IFM) in collaboration with the Dutch-Belgian Cooperative Trial Group for Hematology Oncology (HOVON) and Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), met the primary endpoint of improving progression free survival (PFS) at a pre-planned interim analysis (Hazard Ratio (HR) = 0.53 (95% CI 0.42 – 0.68), p < 0.0001) resulting in a 47% reduction in the risk of progression or death in patients treated with daratumumab. The safety profile observed in this study was consistent with the known safety profile of daratumumab and no new safety signals were observed.

Based on the results at the pre-planned interim analysis conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), it was recommended to unblind the study results. Janssen Biotech, Inc., which licensed daratumumab from Genmab in 2012, plans to discuss the potential for a regulatory submission for this indication with health authorities, and plans to submit the data to an upcoming medical conference and for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

“Following the positive data from the first part of the CASSIOPEIA study, we are very pleased to see this benefit. We are appreciative of the efforts of the IFM, of HOVON and of Janssen for their work on this study,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

About the CASSIOPEIA (MMY3006) Study
This Phase 3 study is a randomized, open-label, multicenter study, conducted by the IFM in collaboration with the HOVON and Janssen, which includes 1,085 newly diagnosed subjects with previously untreated symptomatic multiple myeloma who were eligible for high dose chemotherapy and ASCT. In the first part of the study, patients were randomized to receive induction and consolidation treatment with daratumumab combined with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone (VTd) or VTd alone. The primary endpoint was the number of patients that achieved a stringent complete response (sCR). In the second part of the study, patients that achieved a response underwent a second randomization to either receive maintenance treatment of daratumumab 16 mg/kg every 8 weeks for up to 2 years versus no further treatment (observation). The primary endpoint of this part of the study is progression free survival.

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Genmab to Host Capital Markets Day
14.10.20
Genmab Announces Data to be Presented at SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting
13.10.20
Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) for Third Quarter of 2020
07.10.20
Grant of Restricted Stock Units and Warrants to Employees in Genmab
30.09.20
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
29.09.20
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
29.09.20
Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
22.09.20
Genmab Commences Binding Arbitration of Two Matters Under License Agreement with Janssen