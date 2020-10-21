Brigham Minerals, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for November 6, 2020

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce third quarter 2020 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).

Friday, November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time)

Pre-register by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149466/dc185403d4

Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company’s website https://investors.brighamminerals.com

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call

About Brigham Minerals, Inc.

Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals’ assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company’s primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.

