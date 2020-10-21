 

Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated September 23, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at Halo's annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 21, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Name of Nominee

Votes cast FOR

% votes cast FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% votes WITHHELD

Kiran Sidhu

101,811,332

99.58%

431,668

0.42%

Louisa Mojela

101,873,060

99.64%

369,940

0.36%

Fred Leigh

100,256,811

98.06%

1,986,189

1.94%

Peter McRae

100,403,828

98.20%

1,839,172

1.80%

Andreas Met

100,198,488

98.00%

2,044,512

2.00%

Andrew Turman

101,970,299

99.73%

272,701

0.27%

Charles Kie

102,024,159

99.79%

218,841

0.21%

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

About Halo

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates, and has sold approximately six million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value their operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key markets in the United States and Africa, with planned geographic expansion into U.K. and Canadian markets. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo markets value-driven, branded, and private-label products across multiple product categories. The Company also has acquired a range of software development assets, such as the technology platforms CannPOS, Cannalift, and more recently signed a deal to acquire CannaFeels. Halo also owns the inhalation technology Acudab.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team, with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in the United States in California, Oregon, and Nevada. Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd, in Lesotho under a 200-hectare license and is planning importation and distribution of cannabis based products for medical use into the United Kingdom via Canmart.

Wertpapier


