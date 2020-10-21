 

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Navient Corporation – NAVI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) resulting from allegations that Navient may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 20, 2020, the Attorney General of New Jersey filed a lawsuit against Navient. That same day, in a press release issued by the Office of the Attorney General announcing the lawsuit, the suit was summarized as “alleging the student loan servicer engaged in unconscionable commercial practices, deceptive conduct, and misrepresentations when servicing thousands of New Jersey consumers’ student loans.”

On this news, Navient’s stock price fell over 7% to close at $9.18 per share on October 21, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Navient’s investors. If you purchased shares of Navient, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1972.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

20:56 Uhr
NAVIENT STOCK ALERT: Nationally Recognized Investor Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) Concerning Deceptive Conduct
20.10.20
Navient posts third-quarter 2020 financial results
12.10.20
Agreement between Navient and Members of American Federation of Teachers to enhance borrower education on Public Service Loan Forgiveness receives final approval
06.10.20
Navient to announce third-quarter 2020 results on October 20, host earnings call on October 21
06.10.20
Navient appoints Joe Fisher as new CFO