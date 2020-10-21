Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will also participate in a fireside chat webcast conversation with Taylor Zurcher and George O’Leary of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).



Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Kumar, Dril-Quip’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company’s recent financial performance, current operations and business outlook with Mr. Zurcher and Mr. O’Leary. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are welcome listen to the conversation via webcast or conference call.