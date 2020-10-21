 

TechnipFMC Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006000/en/

TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces the availability of its Earnings Call Presentation in connection with its teleconference on Thursday, 22 October 2020 to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results and updated outlook for 2020.

A copy of the Earnings Call Presentation can also be accessed on TechnipFMC’s website (www.technipfmc.com).

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

