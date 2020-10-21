Providence Announces Pricing of Its $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), today announced the pricing of the previously announced private placement offering and has agreed to issue and sell $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due on November 15, 2025, which will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum (the “notes”). Completion of the notes offering is expected to occur on November 4, 2020, and is subject to, among other things, standard closing and market conditions.

Providence intends to use the proceeds from the notes, together with borrowings under its credit facility and cash on hand, to (i) pay the consideration in connection with the acquisition of OEP AM, Inc., a Delaware corporation, doing business as Simplura Health Group (“Simplura” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Simplura Group”), (ii) repay in full substantially all debt for borrowed money of the Simplura Group (together with the termination of all commitments and the release and discharge of all security interests and guarantees related thereto), and (iii) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the transactions.