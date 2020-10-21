 

The Hartford Declares Quarterly Dividends Of $0.325 Per Share Of Common Stock And $375 Per Share Of Series G Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 23:34  |  19   |   |   

The Hartford’s board of directors today declared a dividend of $0.325 per share of common stock, payable Jan. 5, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 1, 2020.

The board also declared a dividend of $375 on each of the Series G preferred stock (equivalent to $0.375 per depository share) payable on Feb. 16, 2021, to Series G preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2021.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-F

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent ...
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Mental Health Divide: A New Study By The Hartford Finds Employers Think They Have Supportive Workplaces With Flexibility But U.S. Workers Disagree
13.10.20
The Hartford Marks 100th Anniversary In Asylum Hill With $10 Million Commitment
08.10.20
The Hartford Names Bob Gulino Head Of Central Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle And Large Commercial
07.10.20
The Hartford Deputizes 40,000 Junior Fire Marshals Across The Country In One Day
24.09.20
The Hartford Finds Pandemic Renews Focus On Employee Benefits That Provide Financial Protection