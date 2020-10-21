 

Stifel Financial Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time that same day. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 6093315. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company’s results, will be available through Stifel’s website, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced website beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Stifel Investor Relations Contact
Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President
(212) 271-3610 direct
investorrelations@stifel.com


13.10.20
Stifel Ranked Top Canadian Small-Cap Equity Research Team in Brendan Wood Survey
29.09.20
Stifel and KBW Combine to Rank Fifth in Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards
28.09.20
Stifel Expands Capital Solutions Group In Europe
22.09.20
Stifel Adds Senior Technology Investor and Banker Ben Tompkins to its Global Technology Group in Europe