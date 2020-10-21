 

MYR Group Inc. Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will release its third-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, MYR Group has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central time.

To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 561-2750 (domestic) or (763) 416-8565 (international) and enter conference ID 7761308, at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID 7761308. MYR Group will also broadcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be archived for seven days.

About MYR Group Inc.
MYR Group is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Contacts
Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, MYR Group Inc., (847) 290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com 


