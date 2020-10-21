 

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for its Endocrinology Rare Disease Clinical Programs at Upcoming Medical Conferences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced five presentations featuring the company’s endocrinology rare disease programs at two upcoming medical conferences: European Calcified Tissue Society (ECTS) 2020, taking place online October 22–24, 2020, and the Pediatric Endocrinology Nursing Society (PENS) national conference, taking place online November 2–5, 2020.

During ECTS, results from the phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial of TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism (HP) will be presented. During PENS, data from the phase 3 fliGHt Trial of TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and from two clinical trials of the auto-injector for lonapegsomatropin. Additionally, the company will present posters highlighting the impact of achondroplasia (ACH) on the quality of life in children and their parents, which will help inform the TransCon CNP program.

“Ascendis Pharma is committed to supporting the endocrinology community, and we are excited to present data across all three of our endocrinology rare disease programs,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development at Ascendis Pharma. “The data being presented at this year’s ECTS and PENS meetings highlight our portfolio of investigational product candidates and demonstrate important clinical and quality of life outcomes for patients and caregivers, including our first presentation of clinical data on our proprietary auto-injector for lonapegsomatropin.”

Presentation Details

ECTS

Poster Presentation
Title   Date/Time  
Design and Topline Results of TransCon PTH, a Long-acting Parathyroid Hormone (PTH), Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Hypoparathyroidism   Presented on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 4:55–5:00 p.m. (CST) with live Q&A to follow.  

PENS 2020

Poster Presentations
Title   Date/Time  
Introduction of a Novel GH Auto-Injector for Once-weekly Administration of TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin)   Posters are available during PENS with live Q&A on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2:15–2:45 p.m. (ET).
