Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for its Endocrinology Rare Disease Clinical Programs at Upcoming Medical Conferences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced five presentations featuring the company’s endocrinology rare disease programs at two upcoming medical conferences: European Calcified Tissue Society (ECTS) 2020, taking place online October 22–24, 2020, and the Pediatric Endocrinology Nursing Society (PENS) national conference, taking place online November 2–5, 2020.



During ECTS, results from the phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial of TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism (HP) will be presented. During PENS, data from the phase 3 fliGHt Trial of TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and from two clinical trials of the auto-injector for lonapegsomatropin. Additionally, the company will present posters highlighting the impact of achondroplasia (ACH) on the quality of life in children and their parents, which will help inform the TransCon CNP program.