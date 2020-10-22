Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved an increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.39 per common share payable on January 7, 2021, to holders of record on December 24, 2020.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

