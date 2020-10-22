Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates FirstEnergy Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties (FE)

Scott+Scott is investigating whether FirstEnergy’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage FirstEnergy in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to FirstEnergy, and whether FirstEnergy has suffered damages as a result.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of FirstEnergy Corp. ("FirstEnergy") (NYSE: FE) breached their fiduciary duties to FirstEnergy and its shareholders.

On July 21, 2020, federal agents arrested Ohio Speaker Larry Householder and several other individuals, including a FirstEnergy lobbyist, in connection with a $60 million corruption scheme. On this news, FirstEnergy stock price declined nearly 45% from $41.26 per share on July 20, 2020, to as low as $22.85 per share on July 22, 2020.

If you are a FirstEnergy shareholder, you may have legal claims against FirstEnergy's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

