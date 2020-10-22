 

Riviera Resources Announces Change in Payment Date for Recently Announced Cash Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 00:20  |  23   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: RVRA) (“Riviera” or the “Company”) announces it has changed the payment date for its recently announced cash distribution from October 27, 2020 to October 28, 2020. Accordingly, the Company now expects the ex-dividend date for the cash distribution to be October 29, 2020, the first trading date following the payment date. The previously announced record date of October 23, 2020 and the cash distribution amount of $1.35 per share remains unchanged.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by the Company which reflect management’s experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the return of capital to shareholders and the timing of such return of capital. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please read “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
(281) 840-4168
IR@RVRAresources.com

 


Riviera Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Riviera Resources Announces Cash Distribution of $1.35 Per Share; Closes the Sale of Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, and Certain Interests in Upstream Assets; Board Approval of Plan of Dissolution; and Leadership Changes