The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innate Pharma S.A. (“Innate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IPHA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Innate announced abrupt changes to its $100 million deal with AstraZeneca on September 8, 2020. The Company would no longer receive a $100 million payment when it started its first Phase 3 clinical trial of monalizumab, it would instead receive $50 million at the beginning of the trial and another $50 million when interim analysis proved clinical activity. Based on this news, shares of Innate dropped 26.6% on the same day.