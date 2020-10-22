Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $107.3 million and Year-to-Date Net Income of $191.8 million
ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company” or "we") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $107.3 million or $1.67 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 391% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $191.8 million or $3.06 per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2020 compared to net income of $269.7 million or $4.60 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019.
Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2020:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2020
- Total assets increased by $192 million.
- Total loans increased by $733 million.
- Total deposits increased by $193 million.
- Net interest income decreased by $7.2 million primarily due to lower Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee accretion as a result of changes to the estimated timing of loan forgiveness. The Company recognized $17.4 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.1 million in the prior quarter. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $49.3 million of PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.
- The loans to deposits ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 89.7% as compared to 88.1% as of the prior quarter end. Excluding PPP loans, the loans to deposits ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 80.2%.
- Mortgage banking revenue increased by $6.2 million to $108.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $102.3 million in the prior quarter.
- Loans originated for sale in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.2 billion, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter.
- Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $413 million or 1.4% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.7 billion or 6.2% as of June 30, 2020.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $135.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Recorded net charge-offs of $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, of which $6.4 million were reserves on individually assessed loans as of the prior quarter end, as compared to net charge-offs of $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 12 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020.
- The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.88% of the outstanding balance as of September 30, 2020, up from 1.85% as of the prior quarter end. See Table 12 for more information.
- Non-performing assets totaled $182.3 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $198.5 million, or 0.46% of total assets, as of the prior quarter end.
Other items of note from the third quarter of 2020
- Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a decline of $7.4 million in the prior quarter.
- Agreed to settle long standing recourse obligation disputes which resulted in an additional accrual of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, recorded as a reduction to other mortgage banking revenue.
- Accrued $6.3 million of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter, which was recorded in other non-interest expense.
- Recorded acquisition related costs of $132,000 in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter.
- Recorded a $9.0 million state income tax benefit in the third quarter of 2020 related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position. Net of the federal tax impact, the reduction to income tax expense was $7.1 million.
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I remain very proud of the extraordinary effort put forth by our employees to support our customers and our communities amid the challenges of COVID-19. Wintrust reported record net income of $107.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, up from $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2020 was characterized by strong loan growth, declining net interest income primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased allowance for credit losses coverage and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company grew total loans by $733 million or 9%, on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company experienced growth in its commercial, commercial real estate and premium finance receivable portfolios. In addition, the Company originated approximately $27 million of PPP loans in the third quarter of 2020. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we expect to continue to grow loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 without compromising our credit standards. Total deposits increased by $193 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 including $205 million of non-interest bearing deposit growth. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise including gathering low cost deposits which we believe will drive value in the long term. We have accumulated excess liquidity in recent quarters and believe that, if conditions allow for suitable deployment of such excess liquidity, we could potentially increase our net interest margin by 10-25 basis points, depending on the mix of earning assets of such reinvestment. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.7% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion as a result of changes to the estimated timing of loan forgiveness. The Company recognized $17.4 million of PPP loan fee accretion in third quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.1 million in the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP fees, the Company effectively offset the net interest margin impact of declining earning asset yields through downward repricing of interest-bearing deposits. We expect that, absent changes to the level of PPP loan fee accretion, we can continue to mitigate loan yield compression with deposit repricing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, to the extent we identify prudent opportunities to deploy excess liquidity, we may be able to improve net interest margin."
Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered another record quarter of mortgage banking revenue in light of the demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the third quarter of 2020 were $2.2 billion, essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2020. As a result of increases in both current and forecasted revenues given the favorable mortgage banking environment, the Company recorded increased contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations. Additionally, the Company recorded a $3.0 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 0.87% net overhead ratio for the third quarter of 2020. We believe the fourth quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded provision for credit losses of $25.0 million in the third quarter increasing our allowance for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020 is approximately 1.88% of the outstanding balance. Net charge-offs totaled $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, of which $6.4 million were reserves on individually assessed loans as of the prior quarter end, as compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, the level of non-performing assets decreased by $16.2 million to $182.3 million. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr. Wehmer noted, "We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. The Company's capital ratios were stable in the third quarter of 2020 as net income supported asset growth. We believe the Company's capital levels remain adequate and will evaluate if it is prudent to resume repurchasing common stock."
Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong and were particularly enhanced as a result of our successful participation in PPP lending. However, we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2020. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ccf49fe-326a-4af9-87b2- ...
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total asset growth of $192 million in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $733 million increase in loans, partially offset by a $417 million decrease in investment securities and a $189 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits with banks. The $733 million increase in loans is comprised of a $418 million increase in commercial loans, a $222 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $148 million increase in premium finance receivables. The $417 million decrease in investment securities was primarily due to accelerated prepayments and exercised embedded call options. The Company believes that the $3.8 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of September 30, 2020 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.
Total liabilities increased $108 million in the third quarter of 2020 resulting primarily from a $193 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits includes a $272 million increase in MaxSafe money market deposits and a $205 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $197 million decrease in wealth management deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 89.7%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $255.9 million, a decrease of $7.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $8.9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The $7.2 million decrease in net interest income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to $7.7 million less PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin was 2.56% (2.57% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 and 3.37% (3.39% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019. The 17 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was attributable to a 32 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets and a four basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 32 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 was in part due to a 14 basis point impact attributed to the declining yield on PPP loans. The remaining 18 basis point decrease in earning asset yields, primarily due to declining loan yields, excluding PPP, was more than offset by a 19 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 20 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the low interest rate environment.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $389.0 million as of September 30, 2020 an increase of $15.8 million as compared to $373.2 million as of June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses increased primarily due to portfolio changes partially offset by changes in the macroeconomic forecasted conditions which contributed to decrease reserves. Consistent with the recovery in economic activity since the end of the second quarter of 2020, the Company's third quarter of 2020 macroeconomic forecasts of key model inputs (Gross Domestic Product, Baa Corporate Credit spreads, Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index and Commercial Real Estate Price Index) assume an improvement in the economic outlook compared to the macroeconomic forecasts used in the second quarter of 2020. While the uncertainties around the path of the recovery are still present, the third quarter of 2020 macroeconomic forecasts assume that the impact of those uncertainties on economic growth is relatively less severe compared to that assumed in the prior quarter. The Commercial, Industrial and Other portfolio realized a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as compared to the prior quarter-end, which was primarily driven by improving Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index and Baa Corporate Credit spread macroeconomic scenario variables. A deterioration in the CRE Price Index for the first portion of the Reasonable & Supportable period was a primary driver of increases in the allowance for credit losses of the Commercial Real Estate portfolios. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes in these portfolios include, but are not limited to, net new loan growth and loan risk rating migration.
The provision for credit losses totaled $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $135.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and the purchased loan portfolio as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, a $6.1 million decrease from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a $165,000 decrease from $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 12 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020 and 15 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
As of September 30, 2020, $49.9 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $186.5 million, or 0.6%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of June 30, 2020, $79.3 million of all loans, or 0.3%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $166.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.
The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of September 30, 2020. Home equity loans at September 30, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.3% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at September 30, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $413 million or 1.4% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.7 billion or 6.2% as of June 30, 2020. The outstanding modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.42% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.46% at June 30, 2020, and 0.38% at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $182.3 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $198.5 million at June 30, 2020 and $132.0 million at September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $173.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 compared to $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and $114.3 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at September 30, 2019. The decrease in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to June 30, 2020 is primarily due to an $18.8 million decrease in total non-performing premium finance receivable balances. State emergency orders and pandemic delays on processing of return premiums, which serve as our collateral, contributed to the increase in 90 day past due premium finance receivables in the second quarter of 2020. As state emergency orders expired in the third quarter of 2020, many of the non-performing premium finance receivables were modified and returned to current as of September 30, 2020. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $9.2 million at September 30, 2020 decreased by $1.0 million compared to $10.2 million at June 30, 2020 and decreased $8.3 million compared to $17.5 million at September 30, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue increased by $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased asset management fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in revenue related to mortgage servicing rights activity. Loans originated for sale were $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020, essentially unchanged from the second quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 59% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 70% in the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the third quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to increased capitalization of $20.9 million during the third quarter. This increase was partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment of $3.0 million as well as a reduction in value of $7.9 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company terminated the interest rate swaps. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio as of September 30, 2020 or June 30, 2020.
Other non-interest income decreased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower swap fees with commercial clients.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The $9.9 million increase is comprised of an increase of $4.8 million in employee benefits expense, an increase of $2.8 million in salaries expense, and an increase of $2.3 million in commissions and incentive compensation. The increase in employee benefits expense is primarily due to increases in employee insurance expense related to higher medical claims in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries expense is primarily related to increased staffing costs to support mortgage origination. The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to a reversal of expense associated with the Company's long term incentive program recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
Equipment expense totaled $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.4 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to increased software licensing expenses.
Professional fees totaled $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the third quarter relates primarily to lower legal and consulting fees during the period. Professional fees include legal, audit and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangements and normal regulatory exam assessments.
Data processing expenses totaled $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $4.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in the third quarter relates primarily to conversion costs of $4.5 million associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition recognized in the second quarter of 2020.
Miscellaneous expense in the third quarter of 2020 increased $1.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the third quarter is primarily due to higher loan expenses. The third quarter of 2020 included $6.3 million of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 21.83% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020 and 26.36% in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 reflects a $9.0 million state income tax benefit related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position. Net of the federal tax impact, the reduction to income tax expense was $7.1 million.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression primarily due to lower PPP loan fee accretion in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Mortgage banking revenue was $108.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 an increase of $6.2 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $5.8 million increase in revenue related to mortgage servicing rights activity. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 an increase of $1.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher account analysis and overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of September 30, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $850 million to $950 million at September 30, 2020.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.8 billion during the third quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $582.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $1.3 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the third quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $20.3 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $144,000 from the second quarter of 2020.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020, totaling $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the third quarter of 2020. At September 30, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $28.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.5 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.2 billion increase from the $27.0 billion of assets under administration at June 30, 2020.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Paycheck Protection Program
On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act which authorized the Small Business Administration ("SBA") to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who meet the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company secured authorization from the SBA and funded over 12,000 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $3.4 billion.
Acquisitions
On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.
On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.
On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.
Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard
Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 10-14 in this report.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|Three Months Ended
|
% or(1)
basis point (bp)
change from
|
% or
basis point (bp)
change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Sep 30, 2019
|
2nd Quarter
2020
|
3rd Quarter
2019
|Net income
|$
|107,315
|$
|21,659
|$
|99,121
|395
|%
|8
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
|162,310
|165,756
|145,435
|(2
|)
|12
|Net income per common share – diluted
|1.67
|0.34
|1.69
|391
|(1
|)
|Net revenue (3)
|426,529
|425,124
|379,989
|—
|12
|Net interest income
|255,936
|263,131
|264,852
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|Net interest margin
|2.56
|%
|2.73
|%
|3.37
|%
|(17
|)
|bp
|(81
|)
|bp
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|2.57
|2.74
|3.39
|(17
|)
|(82
|)
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|0.87
|0.93
|1.40
|(6
|)
|(53
|)
|Return on average assets
|0.99
|0.21
|1.16
|78
|(17
|)
|Return on average common equity
|10.66
|2.17
|11.42
|849
|(76
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|13.43
|2.95
|14.36
|1,048
|(93
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|43,731,718
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|34,911,902
|2
|%
|25
|%
|Total loans (5)
|32,135,555
|31,402,903
|25,710,171
|9
|25
|Total deposits
|35,844,422
|35,651,874
|28,710,379
|2
|25
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,074,089
|3,990,218
|3,540,325
|8
|15
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|43,731,718
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|38,799,847
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|Total loans (1)
|32,135,555
|31,402,903
|27,807,321
|26,800,290
|25,710,171
|Total deposits
|35,844,422
|35,651,874
|31,461,660
|30,107,138
|28,710,379
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,074,089
|3,990,218
|3,700,393
|3,691,250
|3,540,325
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|255,936
|$
|263,131
|$
|261,443
|$
|261,879
|$
|264,852
|$
|780,510
|$
|793,040
|Net revenue (2)
|426,529
|425,124
|374,685
|374,099
|379,989
|1,226,338
|1,087,992
|Net income
|107,315
|21,659
|62,812
|85,964
|99,121
|191,786
|269,733
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
|162,310
|165,756
|140,044
|124,508
|145,435
|468,110
|409,457
|Net income per common share – Basic
|1.68
|0.34
|1.05
|1.46
|1.71
|3.08
|4.65
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|1.67
|0.34
|1.04
|1.44
|1.69
|3.06
|4.60
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.56
|%
|2.73
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.37
|%
|2.79
|%
|3.56
|%
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|2.57
|2.74
|3.14
|3.19
|3.39
|2.80
|3.58
|Non-interest income to average assets
|1.58
|1.55
|1.24
|1.25
|1.35
|1.47
|1.22
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.45
|2.48
|2.58
|2.78
|2.74
|2.50
|2.80
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|0.87
|0.93
|1.33
|1.53
|1.40
|1.03
|1.58
|Return on average assets
|0.99
|0.21
|0.69
|0.96
|1.16
|0.63
|1.11
|Return on average common equity
|10.66
|2.17
|6.82
|9.52
|11.42
|6.56
|10.74
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|13.43
|2.95
|8.73
|12.17
|14.36
|8.38
|13.60
|Average total assets
|$
|42,962,844
|$
|42,042,729
|$
|36,625,490
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|$
|40,552,517
|$
|32,418,875
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|4,034,902
|3,908,846
|3,710,169
|3,622,184
|3,496,714
|3,885,187
|3,407,398
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|89.6
|%
|87.8
|%
|90.1
|%
|88.8
|%
|90.6
|%
|89.1
|%
|92.4
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|89.7
|88.1
|88.4
|89.0
|89.6
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|40.05
|$
|43.62
|$
|32.86
|$
|70.90
|$
|64.63
|Book value per common share
|63.57
|62.14
|62.13
|61.68
|60.24
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|51.70
|50.23
|50.18
|49.70
|49.16
|Common shares outstanding
|57,601,991
|57,573,672
|57,545,352
|57,821,891
|56,698,429
|Other Data at end of period:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|8.2
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.5
|%
|8.7
|%
|8.8
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.1
|10.1
|9.3
|9.6
|9.7
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|8.9
|8.8
|8.9
|9.2
|9.3
|Total capital ratio (5)
|12.8
|12.8
|11.9
|12.2
|12.4
|Allowance for credit losses (6)
|$
|388,971
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|1.21
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.64
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|182
|186
|187
|187
|174
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|308,639
|$
|344,999
|$
|349,118
|$
|286,167
|$
|448,755
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|56
|58
|309
|309
|59
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|3,825,823
|4,015,072
|1,943,743
|2,164,560
|2,260,806
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|2,946,459
|3,194,961
|3,570,959
|3,106,214
|2,270,059
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|560,267
|728,465
|865,376
|1,134,400
|1,095,802
|Trading account securities
|1,720
|890
|2,257
|1,068
|3,204
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|54,398
|52,460
|47,310
|50,840
|46,086
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|135,568
|135,571
|134,546
|100,739
|92,714
|Brokerage customer receivables
|16,818
|14,623
|16,293
|16,573
|14,943
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|959,671
|833,163
|656,934
|377,313
|464,727
|Loans, net of unearned income
|32,135,555
|31,402,903
|27,807,321
|26,800,290
|25,710,171
|Allowance for loan losses
|(325,959
|)
|(313,510
|)
|(216,050
|)
|(156,828
|)
|(161,763
|)
|Net loans
|31,809,596
|31,089,393
|27,591,271
|26,643,462
|25,548,408
|Premises and equipment, net
|774,288
|769,909
|764,583
|754,328
|721,856
|Lease investments, net
|230,373
|237,040
|207,147
|231,192
|228,647
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,424,728
|1,437,832
|1,460,168
|1,061,141
|1,087,864
|Trade date securities receivable
|—
|—
|502,207
|—
|—
|Goodwill
|644,644
|644,213
|643,441
|645,220
|584,315
|Other intangible assets
|38,670
|41,368
|44,185
|47,057
|43,657
|Total assets
|$
|43,731,718
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|38,799,847
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|10,409,747
|$
|10,204,791
|$
|7,556,755
|$
|7,216,758
|$
|7,067,960
|Interest bearing
|25,434,675
|25,447,083
|23,904,905
|22,890,380
|21,642,419
|Total deposits
|35,844,422
|35,651,874
|31,461,660
|30,107,138
|28,710,379
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,228,422
|1,228,416
|1,174,894
|674,870
|574,847
|Other borrowings
|507,395
|508,535
|487,503
|418,174
|410,488
|Subordinated notes
|436,385
|436,298
|436,179
|436,095
|435,979
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Trade date securities payable
|—
|—
|—
|—
|226
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,387,439
|1,471,110
|1,285,652
|1,039,490
|986,092
|Total liabilities
|39,657,629
|39,549,799
|35,099,454
|32,929,333
|31,371,577
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|125,000
|125,000
|125,000
|Common stock
|58,323
|58,294
|58,266
|57,951
|56,825
|Surplus
|1,647,049
|1,643,864
|1,652,063
|1,650,278
|1,574,011
|Treasury stock
|(44,891
|)
|(44,891
|)
|(44,891
|)
|(6,931
|)
|(6,799
|)
|Retained earnings
|2,001,949
|1,921,048
|1,917,558
|1,899,630
|1,830,165
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(841
|)
|(597
|)
|(7,603
|)
|(34,678
|)
|(38,877
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,074,089
|3,990,218
|3,700,393
|3,691,250
|3,540,325
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|43,731,718
|$
|43,540,017
|$
|38,799,847
|$
|36,620,583
|$
|34,911,902
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|280,479
|$
|294,746
|$
|301,839
|$
|308,055
|$
|314,277
|$
|877,064
|$
|920,425
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5,791
|4,764
|3,165
|3,201
|3,478
|13,720
|8,791
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|1,181
|1,310
|4,768
|8,971
|10,326
|7,259
|20,832
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|—
|16
|86
|390
|310
|102
|310
|Investment securities
|21,819
|27,105
|32,467
|27,611
|24,758
|81,391
|80,435
|Trading account securities
|6
|13
|7
|6
|20
|26
|33
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|1,774
|1,765
|1,577
|1,328
|1,294
|5,116
|4,088
|Brokerage customer receivables
|106
|97
|158
|169
|164
|361
|497
|Total interest income
|311,156
|329,816
|344,067
|349,731
|354,627
|985,039
|1,035,411
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|39,084
|50,057
|67,435
|74,724
|76,168
|156,576
|204,168
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,947
|4,934
|3,360
|1,461
|1,774
|13,241
|8,417
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,012
|3,436
|3,546
|3,273
|3,466
|9,994
|10,624
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,474
|5,506
|5,472
|5,504
|5,470
|16,452
|10,051
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|2,703
|2,752
|2,811
|2,890
|2,897
|8,266
|9,111
|Total interest expense
|55,220
|66,685
|82,624
|87,852
|89,775
|204,529
|242,371
|Net interest income
|255,936
|263,131
|261,443
|261,879
|264,852
|780,510
|793,040
|Provision for credit losses
|25,026
|135,053
|52,961
|7,826
|10,834
|213,040
|46,038
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|230,910
|128,078
|208,482
|254,053
|254,018
|567,470
|747,002
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|24,957
|22,636
|25,941
|24,999
|23,999
|73,534
|72,115
|Mortgage banking
|108,544
|102,324
|48,326
|47,860
|50,864
|259,194
|106,433
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|11,497
|10,420
|11,265
|10,973
|9,972
|33,182
|28,097
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|411
|808
|(4,359
|)
|587
|710
|(3,140
|)
|2,938
|Fees from covered call options
|—
|—
|2,292
|1,243
|—
|2,292
|2,427
|Trading gains (losses), net
|183
|(634
|)
|(451
|)
|46
|11
|(902
|)
|(204
|)
|Operating lease income, net
|11,717
|11,785
|11,984
|12,487
|12,025
|35,486
|34,554
|Other
|13,284
|14,654
|18,244
|14,025
|17,556
|46,182
|48,592
|Total non-interest income
|170,593
|161,993
|113,242
|112,220
|115,137
|445,828
|294,952
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|164,042
|154,156
|136,762
|145,941
|141,024
|454,960
|400,479
|Equipment
|17,251
|15,846
|14,834
|14,485
|13,314
|47,931
|37,843
|Operating lease equipment
|9,425
|9,292
|9,260
|9,766
|8,907
|27,977
|25,994
|Occupancy, net
|15,830
|16,893
|17,547
|17,132
|14,991
|50,270
|47,157
|Data processing
|5,689
|10,406
|8,373
|7,569
|6,522
|24,468
|20,251
|Advertising and marketing
|7,880
|7,704
|10,862
|12,517
|13,375
|26,446
|36,078
|Professional fees
|6,488
|7,687
|6,721
|7,650
|8,037
|20,896
|19,821
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|2,701
|2,820
|2,863
|3,017
|2,928
|8,384
|8,827
|FDIC insurance
|6,772
|7,081
|4,135
|1,348
|148
|17,988
|7,851
|OREO expense, net
|(168
|)
|237
|(876
|)
|536
|1,170
|(807
|)
|3,092
|Other
|28,309
|27,246
|24,160
|29,630
|24,138
|79,715
|71,142
|Total non-interest expense
|264,219
|259,368
|234,641
|249,591
|234,554
|758,228
|678,535
|Income before taxes
|137,284
|30,703
|87,083
|116,682
|134,601
|255,070
|363,419
|Income tax expense
|29,969
|9,044
|24,271
|30,718
|35,480
|63,284
|93,686
|Net income
|$
|107,315
|$
|21,659
|$
|62,812
|$
|85,964
|$
|99,121
|$
|191,786
|$
|269,733
|Preferred stock dividends
|10,286
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|2,050
|14,386
|6,150
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|97,029
|$
|19,609
|$
|60,762
|$
|83,914
|$
|97,071
|$
|177,400
|$
|263,583
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|1.68
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.05
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.71
|$
|3.08
|$
|4.65
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|1.67
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.44
|$
|1.69
|$
|3.06
|$
|4.60
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.75
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|57,597
|57,567
|57,620
|57,538
|56,690
|57,595
|56,627
|Dilutive potential common shares
|449
|414
|575
|874
|773
|469
|724
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|58,046
|57,981
|58,195
|58,412
|57,463
|58,064
|57,351
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Dec 31,
2019 (1)
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Balance:
|Commercial
|Commercial, industrial, and other
|$
|8,897,986
|$
|8,523,864
|$
|9,025,886
|$
|8,285,920
|$
|8,195,602
|10
|%
|9
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|3,379,013
|3,335,368
|—
|—
|—
|100
|100
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and development
|1,333,149
|1,285,282
|1,237,274
|1,200,783
|1,025,961
|15
|30
|Non-construction
|7,089,993
|6,915,463
|6,948,257
|6,819,493
|6,422,706
|5
|10
|Home equity
|446,274
|466,596
|494,655
|513,066
|512,303
|(17
|)
|(13
|)
|Residential real estate
|1,384,810
|1,427,429
|1,377,389
|1,354,221
|1,218,666
|3
|14
|Premium Finance receivables
|Commercial insurance
|4,060,144
|3,999,774
|3,465,055
|3,442,027
|3,449,950
|24
|18
|Life insurance
|5,488,832
|5,400,802
|5,221,639
|5,074,602
|4,795,496
|11
|14
|Consumer and other
|55,354
|48,325
|37,166
|110,178
|89,487
|(66
|)
|(38
|)
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|32,135,555
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|25,710,171
|27
|%
|25
|%
|Mix:
|Commercial
|Commercial, industrial, and other
|28
|%
|28
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|32
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|11
|11
|—
|—
|—
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and development
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Non-construction
|22
|22
|25
|26
|25
|Home equity
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Residential real estate
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Premium Finance receivables
|Commercial insurance
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Life insurance
|17
|17
|19
|19
|19
|Consumer and other
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|
% of
Total
Balance
|Balance
|
% of
Total
Balance
|Balance
|
% of
Total
Balance
|Balance
|
% of
Total
Balance
|Balance
|
% of
Total
Balance
|Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:
|Illinois
|$
|6,270,584
|74.4
|%
|$
|6,198,486
|75.6
|%
|$
|6,171,606
|75.4
|%
|$
|6,176,353
|77.0
|%
|$
|5,654,827
|75.9
|%
|Wisconsin
|783,241
|9.3
|760,839
|9.3
|793,145
|9.7
|744,975
|9.3
|744,577
|10.0
|Total primary markets
|$
|7,053,825
|83.7
|%
|$
|6,959,325
|84.9
|%
|$
|6,964,751
|85.1
|%
|$
|6,921,328
|86.3
|%
|$
|6,399,404
|85.9
|%
|Indiana
|265,905
|3.2
|249,423
|3.0
|249,680
|3.1
|218,963
|2.7
|193,350
|2.6
|Florida
|133,602
|1.6
|133,810
|1.6
|126,786
|1.5
|114,629
|1.4
|80,120
|1.1
|Arizona
|79,086
|0.9
|78,135
|1.0
|72,214
|0.9
|64,022
|0.8
|62,657
|0.8
|California
|82,852
|1.0
|81,634
|1.0
|63,883
|0.8
|64,345
|0.8
|67,999
|0.9
|Other
|807,872
|9.6
|698,418
|8.5
|708,217
|8.6
|636,989
|8.0
|645,137
|8.7
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|8,423,142
|100
|%
|$
|8,200,745
|100
|%
|$
|8,185,531
|100
|%
|$
|8,020,276
|100
|%
|$
|7,448,667
|100
|%
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Dec 31,
2019 (1)
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Balance:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|10,409,747
|$
|10,204,791
|$
|7,556,755
|$
|7,216,758
|$
|7,067,960
|59
|%
|47
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|3,294,071
|3,440,348
|3,181,159
|3,093,159
|2,966,098
|9
|11
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|4,235,583
|4,433,020
|3,936,968
|3,123,063
|2,795,838
|48
|51
|Money market
|9,423,653
|9,288,976
|8,114,659
|7,854,189
|7,326,899
|27
|29
|Savings
|3,415,073
|3,447,352
|3,282,340
|3,196,698
|2,934,348
|9
|16
|Time certificates of deposit
|5,066,295
|4,837,387
|5,389,779
|5,623,271
|5,619,236
|(13
|)
|(10
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|35,844,422
|$
|35,651,874
|$
|31,461,660
|$
|30,107,138
|$
|28,710,379
|25
|%
|25
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest bearing
|29
|%
|29
|%
|24
|%
|24
|%
|25
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|12
|12
|13
|10
|10
|Money market
|26
|25
|26
|26
|25
|Savings
|10
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|14
|14
|17
|19
|20
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|
Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|1-3 months
|$
|671,229
|1.37
|%
|4-6 months
|859,769
|1.82
|7-9 months
|1,282,241
|1.88
|10-12 months
|908,894
|1.62
|13-18 months
|888,169
|1.30
|19-24 months
|224,400
|1.06
|24+ months
|231,593
|1.24
|Total
|$
|5,066,295
|1.59
|%
(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|3,411,164
|$
|3,240,167
|$
|1,418,809
|$
|2,206,251
|$
|1,960,898
|Investment securities (2)
|3,789,422
|4,309,471
|4,780,709
|3,909,699
|3,410,090
|FHLB and FRB stock
|135,567
|135,360
|114,829
|94,843
|92,583
|Liquidity management assets (6)
|7,336,153
|7,684,998
|6,314,347
|6,210,793
|5,463,571
|Other earning assets (3)(6)
|16,656
|16,917
|19,166
|18,353
|17,809
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|822,908
|705,702
|403,262
|381,878
|379,870
|Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)
|31,634,608
|30,336,626
|26,936,728
|26,137,722
|25,346,290
|Total earning assets (6)
|39,810,325
|38,744,243
|33,673,503
|32,748,746
|31,207,540
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7)
|(321,732
|)
|(222,485
|)
|(176,291
|)
|(167,759
|)
|(168,423
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|345,438
|352,423
|321,982
|316,631
|297,475
|Other assets
|3,128,813
|3,168,548
|2,806,296
|2,747,572
|2,618,000
|Total assets
|$
|42,962,844
|$
|42,042,729
|$
|36,625,490
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,435,089
|$
|3,323,124
|$
|3,113,733
|$
|3,016,991
|$
|2,912,961
|Wealth management deposits
|4,239,300
|4,380,996
|2,838,719
|2,934,292
|2,888,817
|Money market accounts
|9,332,668
|8,727,966
|7,990,775
|7,647,635
|6,956,755
|Savings accounts
|3,419,586
|3,394,480
|3,189,835
|3,028,763
|2,837,039
|Time deposits
|4,900,839
|5,104,701
|5,526,407
|5,682,449
|5,590,228
|Interest-bearing deposits
|25,327,482
|24,931,267
|22,659,469
|22,310,130
|21,185,800
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,228,421
|1,214,375
|951,613
|596,594
|574,833
|Other borrowings
|512,787
|493,350
|469,577
|415,092
|416,300
|Subordinated notes
|436,323
|436,226
|436,119
|436,025
|436,041
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|27,758,579
|27,328,784
|24,770,344
|24,011,407
|22,866,540
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|9,988,769
|9,607,528
|7,235,177
|7,128,166
|6,776,786
|Other liabilities
|1,180,594
|1,197,571
|909,800
|883,433
|814,552
|Equity
|4,034,902
|3,908,846
|3,710,169
|3,622,184
|3,496,714
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|42,962,844
|$
|42,042,729
|$
|36,625,490
|$
|35,645,190
|$
|33,954,592
|Net free funds/contribution (5)
|$
|12,051,746
|$
|11,415,459
|$
|8,903,159
|$
|8,737,339
|$
|8,341,000
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(4) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(5) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(7) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|$
|1,181
|$
|1,326
|$
|4,854
|$
|9,361
|$
|10,636
|Investment securities
|22,365
|27,643
|33,018
|28,184
|25,332
|FHLB and FRB stock
|1,774
|1,765
|1,577
|1,328
|1,294
|Liquidity management assets (2)
|25,320
|30,734
|39,449
|38,873
|37,262
|Other earning assets (2)
|113
|113
|167
|176
|189
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|5,791
|4,764
|3,165
|3,201
|3,478
|Loans, net of unearned income (2)
|280,960
|295,322
|302,699
|308,947
|315,255
|Total interest income
|$
|312,184
|$
|330,933
|$
|345,480
|$
|351,197
|$
|356,184
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,342
|$
|1,561
|$
|3,665
|$
|4,622
|$
|5,291
|Wealth management deposits
|7,662
|7,244
|6,935
|7,867
|9,163
|Money market accounts
|7,245
|13,140
|22,363
|25,603
|25,426
|Savings accounts
|2,104
|3,840
|5,790
|6,145
|5,622
|Time deposits
|20,731
|24,272
|28,682
|30,487
|30,666
|Interest-bearing deposits
|39,084
|50,057
|67,435
|74,724
|76,168
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,947
|4,934
|3,360
|1,461
|1,774
|Other borrowings
|3,012
|3,436
|3,546
|3,273
|3,466
|Subordinated notes
|5,474
|5,506
|5,472
|5,504
|5,470
|Junior subordinated debentures
|2,703
|2,752
|2,811
|2,890
|2,897
|Total interest expense
|$
|55,220
|$
|66,685
|$
|82,624
|$
|87,852
|$
|89,775
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(1,028
|)
|(1,117
|)
|(1,413
|)
|(1,466
|)
|(1,557
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (1)
|255,936
|263,131
|261,443
|261,879
|264,852
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|1,028
|1,117
|1,413
|1,466
|1,557
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|256,964
|$
|264,248
|$
|262,856
|$
|263,345
|$
|266,409
(1) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|0.14
|%
|0.16
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.68
|%
|2.15
|%
|Investment securities
|2.35
|2.58
|2.78
|2.86
|2.95
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5.21
|5.24
|5.52
|5.55
|5.55
|Liquidity management assets
|1.37
|1.61
|2.51
|2.48
|2.71
|Other earning assets
|2.71
|2.71
|3.50
|3.83
|4.20
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|2.80
|2.72
|3.16
|3.33
|3.63
|Loans, net of unearned income
|3.53
|3.92
|4.52
|4.69
|4.93
|Total earning assets
|3.12
|%
|3.44
|%
|4.13
|%
|4.25
|%
|4.53
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.72
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|0.72
|0.67
|0.98
|1.06
|1.26
|Money market accounts
|0.31
|0.61
|1.13
|1.33
|1.45
|Savings accounts
|0.24
|0.45
|0.73
|0.80
|0.79
|Time deposits
|1.68
|1.91
|2.09
|2.13
|2.18
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.61
|0.81
|1.20
|1.33
|1.43
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.60
|1.63
|1.42
|0.97
|1.22
|Other borrowings
|2.34
|2.80
|3.04
|3.13
|3.30
|Subordinated notes
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4.17
|4.29
|4.39
|4.46
|4.47
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.79
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.56
|%
|Interest rate spread (1)(3)
|2.33
|%
|2.46
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.97
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (2)
|0.24
|0.28
|0.35
|0.39
|0.42
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)
|2.56
|%
|2.73
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.37
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|2.57
|%
|2.74
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.39
|%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|
Average Balance
for nine months ended,
|
Interest
for nine months ended,
|
Yield/Rate
for nine months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|2,692,678
|$
|1,254,534
|$
|7,361
|$
|21,142
|0.37
|%
|2.26
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|4,291,362
|3,563,941
|83,026
|82,142
|2.58
|3.08
|FHLB and FRB stock
|128,611
|97,624
|5,116
|4,088
|5.31
|5.60
|Liquidity management assets (3)(8)
|$
|7,112,651
|$
|4,916,099
|$
|95,503
|$
|107,372
|1.79
|%
|2.92
|%
|Other earning assets (3)(4)(8)
|17,576
|15,722
|393
|538
|2.99
|4.56
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|644,611
|283,966
|13,720
|8,791
|2.84
|4.14
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)(8)
|29,643,281
|24,598,857
|878,981
|923,468
|3.96
|5.02
|Total earning assets (8)
|$
|37,418,119
|$
|29,814,644
|$
|988,597
|$
|1,040,169
|3.53
|%
|4.66
|%
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses (9)
|(240,467
|)
|(163,518
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|339,968
|284,779
|Other assets
|3,034,897
|2,482,970
|Total assets
|$
|40,552,517
|$
|32,418,875
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,291,176
|$
|2,865,175
|$
|6,569
|$
|15,457
|0.27
|%
|0.72
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|3,821,203
|2,703,853
|21,840
|23,254
|0.76
|1.15
|Money market accounts
|8,686,171
|6,326,336
|42,748
|66,337
|0.66
|1.40
|Savings accounts
|3,334,944
|2,768,875
|11,736
|14,830
|0.47
|0.72
|Time deposits
|5,176,307
|5,394,651
|73,683
|84,290
|1.90
|2.09
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|24,309,801
|$
|20,058,890
|$
|156,576
|$
|204,168
|0.86
|%
|1.36
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,131,823
|679,589
|13,241
|8,417
|1.56
|1.66
|Other borrowings
|491,981
|433,465
|9,994
|10,624
|2.71
|3.28
|Subordinated notes
|436,223
|266,430
|16,452
|10,051
|5.03
|5.03
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|8,266
|9,111
|4.28
|4.74
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|26,623,394
|$
|21,691,940
|$
|204,529
|$
|242,371
|1.03
|%
|1.49
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|8,947,639
|6,570,815
|Other liabilities
|1,096,297
|748,722
|Equity
|3,885,187
|3,407,398
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|40,552,517
|$
|32,418,875
|Interest rate spread (6)(8)
|2.50
|%
|3.17
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(3,558
|)
|(4,758
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (7)
|$
|10,794,725
|$
|8,122,704
|0.30
|0.41
|Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (8)
|$
|780,510
|793,040
|2.79
|%
|3.56
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|3,558
|4,758
|0.01
|0.02
|Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (8)
|$
|784,068
|$
|797,798
|2.80
|%
|3.58
|%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.
(9) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|
+200
Basis
Points
|
+100
Basis
Points
|
-100
Basis
Points
|Sep 30, 2020
|23.4
|%
|10.9
|%
|(8.1
|)%
|Jun 30, 2020
|25.9
|12.6
|(8.3
|)
|Mar 31, 2020
|22.5
|10.6
|(9.4
|)
|Dec 31, 2019
|18.6
|9.7
|(10.9
|)
|Sep 30, 2019
|20.7
|10.5
|(11.9
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|
+200
Basis
Points
|
+100
Basis
Points
|
-100
Basis
Points
|Sep 30, 2020
|10.7
|%
|5.2
|%
|(3.5
|)%
|Jun 30, 2020
|13.0
|6.7
|(3.2
|)
|Mar 31, 2020
|7.7
|3.7
|(3.8
|)
|Dec 31, 2019
|9.3
|4.8
|(5.0
|)
|Sep 30, 2019
|10.1
|5.2
|(5.6
|)
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or maturity period
|As of September 30, 2020
|One year or less
|
From one to five
years
|Over five years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|329,230
|$
|1,831,547
|$
|794,089
|$
|2,954,866
|Fixed Rate - PPP
|—
|3,379,013
|—
|3,379,013
|Variable rate
|5,923,248
|19,747
|125
|5,943,120
|Total commercial
|$
|6,252,478
|$
|5,230,307
|$
|794,214
|$
|12,276,999
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|601,275
|2,093,741
|399,264
|3,094,280
|Variable rate
|5,291,887
|36,975
|—
|5,328,862
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|5,893,162
|$
|2,130,716
|$
|399,264
|$
|8,423,142
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|18,022
|7,551
|25
|25,598
|Variable rate
|420,676
|—
|—
|420,676
|Total home equity
|$
|438,698
|$
|7,551
|$
|25
|$
|446,274
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|29,068
|12,611
|463,604
|505,283
|Variable rate
|66,816
|328,865
|483,846
|879,527
|Total residential real estate
|$
|95,884
|$
|341,476
|$
|947,450
|$
|1,384,810
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|Fixed rate
|3,965,026
|95,118
|—
|4,060,144
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - commercial
|$
|3,965,026
|$
|95,118
|$
|—
|$
|4,060,144
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|15,284
|240,467
|19,591
|275,342
|Variable rate
|5,213,490
|—
|—
|5,213,490
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|5,228,774
|$
|240,467
|$
|19,591
|$
|5,488,832
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|28,297
|5,831
|1,501
|35,629
|Variable rate
|19,725
|—
|—
|19,725
|Total consumer and other
|$
|48,022
|$
|5,831
|$
|1,501
|$
|55,354
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|4,986,202
|7,665,879
|1,678,074
|14,330,155
|Variable rate
|16,935,842
|385,587
|483,971
|17,805,400
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|21,922,044
|$
|8,051,466
|$
|2,162,045
|$
|32,135,555
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|Prime
|$
|2,254,870
|One- month LIBOR
|8,977,288
|Three- month LIBOR
|412,969
|Twelve- month LIBOR
|5,870,663
|Other
|289,610
|Total variable rate
|$
|17,805,400
Graph available at the following link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ef1ce1bb-9104-4a8b-93ff- ...
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.0 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|Basis Points (bps) Change in
|Prime
|
1-month
LIBOR
|
12-month
LIBOR
|Third Quarter 2020
|0
|bps
|-1
|bps
|-19
|bps
|Second Quarter 2020
|0
|-83
|-45
|First Quarter 2020
|-150
|-77
|-100
|Fourth Quarter 2019
|-25
|-26
|-3
|Third Quarter 2019
|-50
|-38
|-15
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|161,901
|$
|158,461
|$
|154,164
|Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
|—
|—
|47,418
|—
|—
|47,418
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|25,026
|135,053
|52,961
|7,826
|10,834
|213,040
|46,038
|Other adjustments
|55
|42
|(73
|)
|30
|(13
|)
|24
|(51
|)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|5,270
|5,686
|2,153
|11,222
|6,775
|13,109
|24,658
|Commercial real estate
|1,529
|7,224
|570
|533
|809
|9,323
|4,869
|Home equity
|138
|239
|1,001
|1,330
|1,594
|1,378
|2,372
|Residential real estate
|83
|293
|401
|483
|25
|777
|315
|Premium finance receivables
|4,640
|3,434
|3,184
|3,817
|1,866
|11,258
|9,085
|Consumer and other
|103
|99
|128
|167
|117
|330
|355
|Total charge-offs
|11,763
|16,975
|7,437
|17,552
|11,186
|36,175
|41,654
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|428
|112
|384
|1,871
|367
|924
|974
|Commercial real estate
|175
|493
|263
|1,404
|385
|931
|1,112
|Home equity
|111
|46
|294
|166
|183
|451
|313
|Residential real estate
|25
|30
|60
|50
|203
|115
|372
|Premium finance receivables
|1,720
|833
|1,110
|1,350
|563
|3,663
|1,853
|Consumer and other
|20
|58
|41
|43
|36
|119
|152
|Total recoveries
|2,479
|1,572
|2,152
|4,884
|1,737
|6,203
|4,776
|Net charge-offs
|(9,284
|)
|(15,403
|)
|(5,285
|)
|(12,668
|)
|(9,449
|)
|(29,972
|)
|(36,878
|)
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|388,971
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
|$
|388,971
|$
|163,273
|Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|Commercial
|0.16
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.39
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.06
|0.33
|0.02
|(0.04
|)
|0.02
|0.14
|0.07
|Home equity
|0.02
|0.16
|0.57
|0.89
|1.08
|0.26
|0.52
|Residential real estate
|0.02
|0.09
|0.11
|0.14
|(0.07
|)
|0.07
|(0.01
|)
|Premium finance receivables
|0.12
|0.12
|0.10
|0.28
|0.15
|0.11
|0.12
|Consumer and other
|0.49
|0.25
|0.56
|0.41
|0.27
|0.41
|0.24
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.12
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.20
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses
|37.10
|%
|11.41
|%
|9.98
|%
|161.87
|%
|87.22
|%
|14.07
|%
|80.10
|%
|Loans at period-end
|$
|32,135,555
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|25,710,171
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|1.01
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.63
|%
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|1.21
|1.19
|0.91
|0.59
|0.64
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans
|1.35
|1.33
|0.91
|0.59
|0.64
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISON FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|21,678
|$
|112,822
|$
|50,396
|$
|7,704
|$
|10,804
|$
|184,896
|$
|45,922
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|3,350
|22,236
|2,569
|122
|30
|28,155
|116
|Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|(4
|)
|—
|—
|(11
|)
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|25,026
|$
|135,053
|$
|52,961
|$
|7,826
|$
|10,834
|$
|213,040
|$
|46,038
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|325,959
|$
|313,510
|$
|216,050
|$
|156,828
|$
|161,763
|Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|62,949
|59,599
|37,362
|1,633
|1,510
|Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|388,908
|373,109
|253,412
|158,461
|163,273
|Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
|63
|65
|70
|—
|—
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|388,971
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|158,461
|$
|163,273
TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020.
|As of Sep 30, 2020
|As of Jun 30, 2020
|As of Mar 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Recorded
Investment
|
Calculated
Allowance
|
% of its
category’s balance
|
Recorded
Investment
|
Calculated
Allowance
|
% of its
category’s balance
|
Recorded
Investment
|
Calculated
Allowance
|
% of its
category’s balance
|Commercial:
|Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans
|$
|8,808,467
|$
|110,045
|1.25
|%
|$
|8,396,485
|$
|130,585
|1.56
|%
|$
|8,888,342
|$
|104,754
|1.18
|%
|Commercial real estate:
|Construction and development
|1,270,235
|73,565
|5.79
|1,193,735
|67,333
|5.64
|1,113,863
|31,687
|2.84
|Non-construction
|6,708,538
|141,249
|2.11
|6,397,847
|108,613
|1.70
|6,388,142
|68,914
|1.08
|Home equity
|412,162
|11,216
|2.72
|427,668
|11,596
|2.71
|451,804
|11,844
|2.62
|Residential real estate
|1,309,209
|11,165
|0.85
|1,338,801
|11,200
|0.84
|1,274,351
|11,621
|0.91
|Total core loan portfolio
|$
|18,508,611
|$
|347,240
|1.88
|%
|$
|17,754,536
|$
|329,327
|1.85
|%
|$
|18,116,502
|$
|228,820
|1.26
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|$
|3,379,013
|$
|3
|0.00
|%
|$
|3,335,368
|$
|4
|0.00
|%
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|Premium finance receivables
|Commercial insurance loans
|4,060,144
|17,378
|0.43
|3,999,774
|17,122
|0.43
|3,465,055
|7,426
|0.21
|Life insurance loans
|5,376,403
|478
|0.01
|5,277,126
|470
|0.01
|5,084,695
|454
|0.01
|Consumer and other
|53,191
|555
|1.04
|45,474
|556
|1.22
|34,111
|331
|0.97
|Total niche and consumer loan portfolio
|$
|12,868,751
|$
|18,414
|0.14
|%
|$
|12,657,742
|$
|18,152
|0.14
|%
|$
|8,583,861
|$
|8,211
|0.10
|%
|Purchased commercial
|$
|89,519
|$
|2,846
|3.18
|%
|$
|127,379
|$
|3,008
|2.36
|%
|$
|137,544
|$
|2,592
|1.88
|%
|Purchased commercial real estate
|444,369
|19,196
|4.32
|609,163
|21,180
|3.48
|683,526
|12,195
|1.78
|Purchased home equity
|34,112
|461
|1.35
|38,928
|593
|1.52
|42,851
|550
|1.28
|Purchased residential real estate
|75,601
|625
|0.83
|88,628
|715
|0.81
|103,038
|929
|0.90
|Purchased life insurance loans
|112,429
|—
|—
|123,676
|—
|—
|136,944
|—
|—
|Purchased consumer and other
|2,163
|126
|5.83
|2,851
|134
|4.70
|3,055
|115
|3.76
|Total purchased loan portfolio
|$
|758,193
|$
|23,254
|3.07
|%
|$
|990,625
|$
|25,630
|2.59
|%
|$
|1,106,958
|$
|16,381
|1.48
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|32,135,555
|$
|388,908
|1.21
|%
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|373,109
|1.19
|%
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|253,412
|0.91
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans
|$
|28,756,542
|$
|388,905
|1.35
|%
|$
|28,067,535
|$
|373,105
|1.33
|%
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|253,412
|0.91
|%
TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Mar 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Sep 30, 2019
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial
|Nonaccrual
|$
|42,036
|$
|42,882
|$
|49,916
|$
|37,224
|$
|43,931
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|1,374
|1,241
|1,855
|382
|60-89 days past due
|2,168
|8,952
|8,873
|3,275
|12,860
|30-59 days past due
|48,271
|23,720
|86,129
|77,324
|51,487
|Current
|12,184,524
|11,782,304
|8,879,727
|8,166,242
|8,086,942
|Total commercial
|$
|12,276,999
|$
|11,859,232
|$
|9,025,886
|$
|8,285,920
|$
|8,195,602
|Commercial real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|68,815
|$
|64,557
|$
|62,830
|$
|26,113
|$
|21,557
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|516
|14,946
|4,992
|60-89 days past due
|8,299
|26,480
|10,212
|31,546
|9,629
|30-59 days past due
|53,462
|75,528
|75,068
|97,567
|33,098
|Current
|8,292,566
|8,034,180
|8,036,905
|7,850,104
|7,379,391
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|8,423,142
|$
|8,200,745
|$
|8,185,531
|$
|8,020,276
|$
|7,448,667
|Home equity
|Nonaccrual
|$
|6,329
|$
|7,261
|$
|7,243
|$
|7,363
|$
|7,920
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|70
|—
|214
|454
|95
|30-59 days past due
|1,148
|1,296
|2,096
|3,533
|3,100
|Current
|438,727
|458,039
|485,102
|501,716
|501,188
|Total home equity
|$
|446,274
|$
|466,596
|$
|494,655
|$
|513,066
|$
|512,303
|Residential real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|22,069
|$
|19,529
|$
|18,965
|$
|13,797
|$
|13,447
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|605
|5,771
|3,244
|60-89 days past due
|814
|1,506
|345
|3,089
|1,868
|30-59 days past due
|2,443
|4,400
|28,983
|18,041
|1,433
|Current
|1,359,484
|1,401,994
|1,328,491
|1,313,523
|1,198,674
|Total residential real estate
|$
|1,384,810
|$
|1,427,429
|$
|1,377,389
|$
|1,354,221
|$
|1,218,666
|Premium finance receivables
|Nonaccrual
|$
|21,080
|$
|16,460
|$
|21,058
|$
|21,180
|$
|16,540
|90+ days and still accruing
|12,177
|35,638
|16,505
|11,517
|10,612
|60-89 days past due
|38,286
|42,353
|12,730
|12,119
|26,606
|30-59 days past due
|80,732
|61,160
|70,185
|51,342
|44,767
|Current
|9,396,701
|9,244,965
|8,566,216
|8,420,471
|8,146,921
|Total premium finance receivables
|$
|9,548,976
|$
|9,400,576
|$
|8,686,694
|$
|8,516,629
|$
|8,245,446
|Consumer and other
|Nonaccrual
|$
|422
|$
|427
|$
|403
|$
|231
|$
|224
|90+ days and still accruing
|175
|156
|78
|287
|117
|60-89 days past due
|273
|4
|625
|40
|55
|30-59 days past due
|493
|281
|207
|344
|272
|Current
|53,991
|47,457
|35,853
|109,276
|88,819
|Total consumer and other
|$
|55,354
|$
|48,325
|$
|37,166
|$
|110,178
|$
|89,487
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|Nonaccrual
|$
|160,751
|$
|151,116
|$
|160,415
|$
|105,908
|$
|103,619
|90+ days and still accruing
|12,352
|37,168
|18,945
|34,376
|19,347
|60-89 days past due
|49,910
|79,295
|32,999
|50,523
|51,113
|30-59 days past due
|186,549
|166,385
|262,668
|248,151
|134,157
|Current
|31,725,993
|30,968,939
|27,332,294
|26,361,332
|25,401,935
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|32,135,555
|$
|31,402,903
|$
|27,807,321
|$
|26,800,290
|$
|25,710,171
TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020(1)
|2019
|2019
|Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (2):
|Commercial
|$
|—
|$
|1,374
|$
|1,241
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Commercial real estate
|—
|—
|516
|—
|—
|Home equity
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|—
|—
|605
|—
|—
|Premium finance receivables
|12,177
|35,638
|16,505
|11,517
|10,612
|Consumer and other
|175
|156
|78
|163
|53
|Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
|12,352
|37,168
|18,945
|11,680
|10,665
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial
|42,036
|42,882
|49,916
|37,224
|43,931
|Commercial real estate
|68,815
|64,557
|62,830
|26,113
|21,557
|Home equity
|6,329
|7,261
|7,243
|7,363
|7,920
|Residential real estate
|22,069
|19,529
|18,965
|13,797
|13,447
|Premium finance receivables
|21,080
|16,460
|21,058
|21,180
|16,540
|Consumer and other
|422
|427
|403
|231
|224
|Total non-accrual loans
|160,751
|151,116
|160,415
|105,908
|103,619
|Total non-performing loans:
|Commercial
|42,036
|44,256
|51,157
|37,224
|43,931
|Commercial real estate
|68,815
|64,557
|63,346
|26,113
|21,557
|Home equity
|6,329
|7,261
|7,243
|7,363
|7,920
|Residential real estate
|22,069
|19,529
|19,570
|13,797
|13,447
|Premium finance receivables
|33,257
|52,098
|37,563
|32,697
|27,152
|Consumer and other
|597
|583
|481
|394
|277
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|173,103
|$
|188,284
|$
|179,360
|$
|117,588
|$
|114,284
|Other real estate owned
|2,891
|2,409
|2,701
|5,208
|8,584
|Other real estate owned - from acquisitions
|6,326
|7,788
|8,325
|9,963
|8,898
|Other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|4
|257
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|182,320
|$
|198,481
|$
|190,386
|$
|132,763
|$
|132,023
|Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets
|$
|46,410
|$
|48,609
|$
|47,049
|$
|36,725
|$
|45,178
|Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:
|Commercial
|0.34
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.54
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.82
|0.79
|0.77
|0.33
|0.29
|Home equity
|1.42
|1.56
|1.46
|1.44
|1.55
|Residential real estate
|1.59
|1.37
|1.42
|1.02
|1.10
|Premium finance receivables
|0.35
|0.55
|0.43
|0.39
|0.34
|Consumer and other
|1.08
|1.21
|1.29
|0.36
|0.31
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.54
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.42
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.38
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans
|188.30
|%
|166.51
|%
|120.46
|%
|133.37
|%
|141.54
|%
(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, acquired loans with evidence of credit quality deterioration (purchased credit deteriorated loans, or "PCD loans") were excluded from
non-performing loans. PCD loans that meet the definition of non-accrual or are greater than 90 days past-due and still accruing interest are now included in non-performing loans and resulted in a
$37.3 million increase in non-accrual loans upon adoption of ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2020.
(2) As of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019,