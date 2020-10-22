 

Immutep Activities Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 00:45  |  80   |   |   
  • Encouraging clinical results from TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 trials of eftilagimod alpha
  • completed recruitment for Stage 1 of Part B in TACTI-002 Study
  • Granted United States patent relating to eftilagimod alpha and LAG525

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today provided a business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, including for the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and IMP761, and the activity of its new and existing partners.

“During the quarter, we continued to report supportive clinical data from our trials of efti in multiple cancers. These data have further bolstered our confidence in the therapeutic potential for these assets as we enter discussions with potential out licensing and collaboration partners. We already have committed partnerships in place with five of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies: Merck, Pfizer, Merck MSD, Novartis and GSK, plus our partner in China, EOC Pharma, which give us confidence that we can build on our LAG-3 leadership position,” said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.

Eftilagimod Alpha Clinical Updates

TACTI-002 - Phase II clinical trial
In September, Immutep presented encouraging interim results from its TACTI-002 Phase II trial in two poster presentations at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020. These results showed three patients had complete responses (complete disappearance of all lesions) to the combination therapy of efti with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Two of these patients had second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and one had first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Five partial responses were reported from patients (across both indications) with negative (< 1%) or moderate PD-L1 expression. Pembrolizumab monotherapy is typically less effective in these patients.

A median Progression Free Survival (PFS) of 4.3 months was achieved for patients with second-line HNSCC and 47% of these patients were progression free at the six-month landmark in this very aggressive late-stage disease. For first-line NSCLC patients, median PFS continues to improve and is 11.8 months. The combination treatment continues to be safe and well tolerated with no new safety signals reported thus far.

Seite 1 von 4
Immutep Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Immutep Granted European Patent for IMP761
19.10.20
Immutep to Present AIPAC Overall Survival Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020