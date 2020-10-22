Immutep Activities Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Encouraging clinical results from TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 trials of eftilagimod alpha



completed recruitment for Stage 1 of Part B in TACTI-002 Study

Granted United States patent relating to eftilagimod alpha and LAG525

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today provided a business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, including for the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and IMP761, and the activity of its new and existing partners.



“During the quarter, we continued to report supportive clinical data from our trials of efti in multiple cancers. These data have further bolstered our confidence in the therapeutic potential for these assets as we enter discussions with potential out licensing and collaboration partners. We already have committed partnerships in place with five of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies: Merck, Pfizer, Merck MSD, Novartis and GSK, plus our partner in China, EOC Pharma, which give us confidence that we can build on our LAG-3 leadership position,” said Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep.

Eftilagimod Alpha Clinical Updates

TACTI-002 - Phase II clinical trial

In September, Immutep presented encouraging interim results from its TACTI-002 Phase II trial in two poster presentations at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020. These results showed three patients had complete responses (complete disappearance of all lesions) to the combination therapy of efti with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Two of these patients had second-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and one had first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Five partial responses were reported from patients (across both indications) with negative (< 1%) or moderate PD-L1 expression. Pembrolizumab monotherapy is typically less effective in these patients.

A median Progression Free Survival (PFS) of 4.3 months was achieved for patients with second-line HNSCC and 47% of these patients were progression free at the six-month landmark in this very aggressive late-stage disease. For first-line NSCLC patients, median PFS continues to improve and is 11.8 months. The combination treatment continues to be safe and well tolerated with no new safety signals reported thus far.