Havertys Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com . A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The number to access the telephone playback is 888-203-1112 (access code: 9286660).

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

Safe Harbor

The aforementioned earnings release and conference call will contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “position,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “on track,” “anticipate,” “to come,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expected ability to operate and protect our team members and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the execution and effect of our cost savings initiatives, the use of proceeds from our sale-leaseback transaction, our expectations for selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2020, our liquidity position to continue to operate during these highly uncertain times, and our efforts and initiatives to help us emerge from the pandemic well-positioned.