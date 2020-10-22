 

Due to Severe Weather and Wind, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 37,000 Customers in Targeted Parts of 15 Counties

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will de-energize certain electrical lines for safety over the course of this evening (Wednesday, Oct. 21) as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). PG&E is calling a PSPS due to a high-wind event combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation, that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Due changes in the weather forecast, the number of customers expected to be impacted has decreased by 31 percent. The PSPS event will affect approximately 37,000 customers in targeted portions of 15 counties.

  • Counties removed from scope include: Lassen, Solano, Stanislaus and Yuba counties.
  • Counties remaining in scope include: Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, and Yolo Counties.

Customers Notified of Decision to Shut Off Power Wednesday afternoon

Customer notifications began 48 hours in advance of the shutoff and PG&E continues to update affected customers. Customers were notified this afternoon that the PSPS event would occur and customers who were removed from the scope were notified of cancellation. Lines will be de-energized starting at approximately 8 p.m. tonight and the de-energization process will continue throughout the evening, depending upon location, across the Sacramento Valley, Northern Sierra, and elevated terrain of the North and East Bay. All of these areas are covered by National Weather Service Red Flag Warnings, indicating critical fire weather conditions.

To support our customers during this PSPS, PG&E will open 21 Community Resource Centers (CRCs). For customers with power turning off this evening, CRCs will be open from 7 p.m. today (Wednesday, Oct. 21) until 10 p.m. All CRCs will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the event. These temporary CRCs will be open to customers when power is out at their homes and will provide ADA-accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations, medical-equipment charging, WiFi; bottled water, grab-and-go bags and non-perishable snacks.

Timeline for safety shutoffs

The de-energization will begin around 8 p.m. Shutoffs will continue throughout the evening, ultimately affecting a total of about 37,000 customers in portions of Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, and Yolo Counties.

