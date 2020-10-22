 

Sun Life to Acquire Majority Stake in Crescent Capital Group LP

A firm with close to 30 years experience in alternative credit investing to join SLC Management

TORONTO, LOS ANGELES and WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced it intends to acquire a majority stake in Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent”), a global alternative credit investment manager. Crescent has approximately US$28 billion in Assets under Management (approximately C$38 billion), as of June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston and London, Crescent has more than 180 partners and employees.

Crescent will form part of SLC Management, Sun Life’s alternatives asset management business. The acquisition will extend SLC Management’s solutions in alternative credit, which will benefit existing and prospective clients.

This transaction provides Crescent the opportunity to bring Sun Life’s investment capital and SLC Management’s relationships together with Crescent’s alternative credit expertise and track record. This will support the expansion of existing and new, adjacent strategies for the benefit of both firms’ constituencies, and further enable Crescent to meet the growing needs of its institutional client base as they allocate more capital to alternative credit in search of yield.

Sun Life will acquire a 51% interest in Crescent for up to US$338 million (approximately C$450 million), consisting of an upfront payment of US$276 million (approximately C$370 million) and a future payment of up to US$62 million (approximately C$80 million) based on the achievement of certain milestones. As part of the transaction, Crescent’s equity holders will retain carried interests in existing funds along with certain assets and their respective economics. The transaction has a put / call option that will allow the transfer of remaining interests approximately five years from closing. Crescent will continue to operate independently under its current leadership and will retain its distinct brand, office locations and clients.

Founded in 1991, Crescent is one of the longest tenured credit managers in the industry and is a leading investor in mezzanine debt, middle market direct lending in the US and Europe, high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans.

Sun Life has committed to co-invest up to US$750 million (approximately C$1 billion) in Crescent’s investment strategies, supporting the launch of new products and creating alignment with Crescent’s investors.

