BCLS Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Initial Public Offering

While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to pursue investments, primarily based in North America and Europe and selectively in other geographies, including Asia and emerging markets, in biopharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics and enabling life science technology companies. The Company is sponsored by an affiliate of Bain Capital Life Sciences, a leading life sciences investment manager, and is led by Chairman Adam Koppel, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer Jeffery Schwartz and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Hack, M.D., Ph.D.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The Class A ordinary shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “BLSA” beginning on October 22, 2020.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 Class A ordinary shares to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (212) 902-1171 or email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10002, by telephone: 877-821-7388 or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on October 21, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on October 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

