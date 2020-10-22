Take no Action Increased On-Market Takeover Bid by Nord Gold SE

Cardinal notes that Nordgold has made a higher competing offer by increasing the Offer Price of the Nordgold Takeover Bid to A$1.00 cash per share (previously A$0.90 cash per share)

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (“ Cardinal ” or “ the Company ”) refers to the third supplementary bidder’s statement from Nord Gold SE ( Nordgold ) announced on the ASX Market Announcements Platform this morning in respect of its unconditional on-market takeover bid for Cardinal ( Nordgold Takeover Bid ).

Cardinal is currently considering the implications of the increased Nordgold Takeover Bid in consultation with its advisors and having regard to the provisions of the Bid Implementation Agreement with Shandong Gold.

Shareholders are advised to TAKE NO ACTION at this time.

Cardinal expects to provide a further update to shareholders as soon as possible.

Cardinal’s joint financial advisors are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cardinal’s legal advisors are HopgoodGanim Lawyers (Australia) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada).

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Gold Project and released its Feasibility Study on 28 October 2019.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of April 3, 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

*The Namdini Project has a published gold Ore Reserve of 5.1 Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off), inclusive of 0.4 Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off) and 4.7 Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut-off).

Authorised for release by the Board of Cardinal Resources Limited.

