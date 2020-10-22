 

Endeavor Bank Names New Chief Operations Officer, Chief Banking Officer, and Director of Community Relations

Business Wire
22.10.2020   

Endeavor Bank (OTC Pink: EDVR) recently announced the addition of the newest member of its senior management team, Mark Anderson as Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer. Mark has an impressive resume, with over four decades of banking and operations experience, and several prior roles as EVP/COO in local community banks. He was most recently SVP, Director of Branch Banking, for Pacific Premier Bank, which acquired Grandpoint Bank in 2018, where he held the title of EVP, Branch Operations Administrator. Prior to that, Mark was with Regents Bank as Chief Operations Officer after Regents acquired California Community Bank in 2012. Mark was a founding organizer of CCB where he spent 9 years as Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021006157/en/

Mark Anderson, EVP, Chief Operations Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

The Bank is also pleased to announce the promotion of John Harelson to SVP, Chief Banking Officer, and the appointment of Robert Horsman as SVP, Director of Community Relations. John has been with Endeavor for over 2 years, has taken a leadership role in client relationship growth and development, and has been a San Diego banker for over 31 years, funding over $1 billion in business and commercial real estate financing in Southern CA. He had a key role in the success of Endeavor’s PPP program and leads the way in the Main Street Loan Program as well.

Robert has over 47 years in San Diego commercial banking. He is a founding member of the Endeavor Bank Team and has been a leader in the Bank’s community involvement and Advisory Board. He is very active with numerous prominent civic and philanthropic groups in San Diego. He currently serves on the board of Boy Scouts of America, San Diego-Imperial Council. Additionally, he has served as chairman of many of San Diego’s notable nonprofit organizations including San Diego Zoo Global, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Scripps Mercy Hospital Foundation, San Diego Opera and the Kyoto Symposium Organization, among others.

Dan Yates, CEO, stated, “I am proud to have assembled a team comprised of the industry’s top bankers to offer local business owners an exceptional banking experience through our unique consultative banking approach.”

Steve Sefton, President, commented, “Having known and worked with all three of these seasoned bankers for several years, these appointments are well deserved and perfectly suited to each banker’s unique talents.”

