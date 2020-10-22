Ipsen Delivers Sales Growth in the First Nine Months of 2020 Despite the Impact of COVID-19 and Confirms Its 2020 Full Year Guidance

David Loew, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen stated: “The Group delivered a resilient performance in the third quarter, despite the continued impact of the pandemic, and I am pleased to confirm our 2020 full year financial objectives. Our pipeline achieved notable progress with incremental positive data on Cabometyx and palovarotene, supporting our intention to bring these important therapies to patients. I look forward to sharing my long-term vision for Ipsen and the outcomes of a comprehensive strategic review at our Capital Markets Day on December 1 st .”

Key figures

Unaudited IFRS consolidated sales Third Quarter Nine Months (in million euros) 2020 2019 % Variation % Variation at constant currency 2020 2019 % Variation % Variation at constant currency Specialty Care 580.5 574.2 1.1% 5.1% 1,747.6 1,674.1 4.4% 5.7% Consumer Healthcare 52.8 70.6 -15.5% -21.9% 154.0 200.2 -23.1% -21.4% Group sales 633.3 644.7 -1.8% 2.2% 1,901.6 1,874.3 1.5% 2.8%

COVID-19 impact

In the third quarter of 2020, the business recovered gradually from the impact of COVID-19. While the Specialty Care portfolio comprised of differentiated products for critical conditions remained relatively resilient, Somatuline, Decapeptyl and Onivyde sales were negatively impacted by lower patient diagnoses and missed treatments due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic and the challenging hospital environment. In neuroscience, the aesthetics market showed a stronger recovery, while the therapeutics market rebounded more slowly with the gradual re-opening of injection centers. Consumer Healthcare sales, notably Smecta, continued to be negatively impacted across geographies.

The Group continued to realize cost savings in the third quarter, resulting from digital sales detailing, lower travel throughout the Group and the conversion to virtual conference and medical meetings.

2020 Guidance confirmed

The Group confirms the following financial targets for the current year:

Group sales growth greater than +2.0% at constant currency, with an expected negative impact of 1.5% from currencies based on the level of exchange rates at the end of September.

at constant currency, with an expected negative impact of 1.5% from currencies based on the level of exchange rates at the end of September. Core Operating margin greater than 30.0% of net sales

Recent pipeline highlights

Positive results of the Phase III CheckMate -9ER trial presented at the ESMO Congress, in which Cabometyx in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo ( nivolumab ) demonstrated significant improvements across all efficacy endpoints, including superior overall survival (OS), a doubling of median progression-free survival (PFS) and superior objective response rate (ORR) versus sunitinib, with a favorable safety profile in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Key efficacy results were consistent across the pre-specified International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC) risk and PD-L1 expression subgroups. The regulatory filing has been submitted and validated by the EMA, thus beginning the centralized review process.

) demonstrated significant improvements across all efficacy endpoints, including superior overall survival (OS), a doubling of median progression-free survival (PFS) and superior objective response rate (ORR) versus sunitinib, with a favorable safety profile in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Key efficacy results were consistent across the pre-specified International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC) risk and PD-L1 expression subgroups. The regulatory filing has been submitted and validated by the EMA, thus beginning the centralized review process. At the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2020 Annual Meeting, Ipsen presented post hoc analyses from the Phase III MOVE trial investigating palovarotene as a chronic and episodic treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) in both pediatric and adult patients, with palovarotene demonstrating a 62% reduction in mean annualized new heterotopic ossification (HO) volume relative to untreated patients from a longitudinal Natural History Study (NHS).

The Phase II CLARINET FORTE study results showed that increasing the dose frequency of Somatuline from monthly to bi-monthly achieved a progression-free survival of 8.3 months in patients with progressive midgut neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and 5.6 months in patients with progressive pancreatic NETs. These results showed no new safety signals associated with this increased dose regimen, potentially delaying the need for additional, more toxic second-line therapies.

Third quarter 2020 sales highlights

Note: Unless stated otherwise, all variations in sales are stated excluding foreign exchange impacts (currency effects established by recalculating net sales for the relevant period at the exchange rates from the previous period)

(in million euros) 2020 2019 % Variation % Variation at constant currency1 Specialty Care 580.5 574.2 1.1% 5.1% Somatuline 272.9 264.0 3.4% 7.1% Decapeptyl 94.5 98.9 -4.5% -2.8% Cabometyx 76.8 64.5 19% 20.9% Onivyde 27.5 26.1 5.5% 11.0% Other Oncology 7.4 6.5 13.4% 13.7% Dysport 87.4 97.4 -10.2% -1.4% Nutropin AQ 8.5 10.2 -16.5% -16.3% Increlex 5 5.8 -14.7% -11.6% Other Specialty Care 0.5 0.7 -26.7% -12.4% Consumer Healthcare 52.8 70.6 -25.1% -21.9% Smecta 20.2 34.1 -40.9% -37.7% Forlax 10.2 10.5 -2.4% -0.1% Tanakan 7.2 8.8 -18% -12.3% Fortrans/Eziclen 7.2 8.3 -14.3% -9.8% Other Consumer Healthcare 8.1 8.8 -8.7% -8.0% Group sales 633.3 644.7 -1.8% 2.2%

Q3 2020 Group sales grew 2.2%1 to €633.3 million.

Sales of Specialty Care products reached €580.5 million, up 5.1% year-on-year.

Somatuline sales reached €272.9 million, up 7.1% year-on-year, driven by volume growth in North America, the U.K. and Germany and despite delays in patient diagnoses and treatment due to COVID-19. In the U.S., the performance of Somatuline in Q3 was also negatively impacted by end-user buying patterns.

Decapeptyl sales reached €94.5 million, down 2.8% year-on-year, mainly due to lower sales in China and in some European countries as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

Cabometyx sales reached €76.8 million, growing 20.9% year-on-year, driven by good performance in Major Western European countries, Russia and Brazil.

Onivyde sales reached €27.5 million, up 11% year-on-year, driven by volume growth in the U.S.

Dysport sales reached €87.4 million, down 1.4% year-on-year, impacted by COVID-19 despite a gradual recovery of the therapeutics market and better dynamics in the aesthetics market.

Consumer Healthcare product sales reached €52.8 million, down 21.9%1, with a decrease in Smecta sales of 38% impacted by COVID-19, implementation of hospital central procurement in China and lower performance in France.

Comparison of Consolidated Sales for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020 and 2019:

Sales by therapeutic area and by product

3rd Quarter 9 Months (in million euros) 2020 2019 % Variation % Variation at constant currency1 2020 2019 % Variation % Variation at constant currency1 Oncology 479.1 460.1 4.1% 7.2% 1,446.5 1,339.2 8.0% 8.7% Somatuline 272.9 264.0 3.4% 7.1% 835.1 742.9 12.4% 13.1% Decapeptyl 94.5 98.9 -4.5% -2.8% 288.0 297.3 -3.1% -2.3% Cabometyx 76.8 64.5 19.0% 20.9% 213.6 176.3 21.1% 22.4% Onivyde 27.5 26.1 5.5% 11.0% 90.0 100.5 -10.4% -10.7% Other Oncology 7.4 6.5 13.4% 13.7% 19.8 22.1 -10.7% -10.7% Neuroscience 87.9 98.0 -10.3% -1.5% 258.4 285.8 -9.6% -5.5% Dysport 87.4 97.4 -10.2% -1.4% 256.9 283.6 -9.4% -5.3% Rare Diseases 13.5 16.0 -15.9% -14.6% 42.6 49.2 -13.3% -13.2% Nutropin AQ 8.5 10.2 -16.5% -16.3% 27.7 32.1 -13.6% -13.3% Increlex 5.0 5.8 -14.7% -11.6% 14.9 17.1 -12.9% -12.9% Specialty Care 580.5 574.2 1.1% 5.1% 1,747.6 1,674.1 4.4% 5.7% Smecta 20.2 34.1 -40.9% -37.7% 58.0 92.0 -37.0% -35.2% Forlax 10.2 10.5 -2.4% -0.1% 30.0 29.5 1.6% 2.7% Tanakan 7.2 8.8 -18.0% -12.3% 26.6 26.4 1.0% 4.1% Fortrans/Eziclen 7.2 8.3 -14.3% -9.8% 19.0 25.1 -24.2% -22.4% Other Consumer Healthcare 8.1 8.8 -8.7% -8.0% 20.4 27.2 -25.0% -24.7% Consumer Healthcare 52.8 70.6 -25.1% -21.9% 154.0 200.2 -23.1% -21.4% Group Sales 633.3 644.7 -1.8% 2.2% 1,901.6 1,874.3 1.5% 2.8%

First nine months of 2020 sales highlights

Group sales reached €1,901.6 million, up 2.8%1, driven by Specialty Care sales growth of 5.7%1, while Consumer Healthcare sales decreased by 21.4%1.

Specialty Care sales amounted to €1,747.6 million, up 5.7%1. Oncology sales grew by 8.7%1 while Neuroscience and Rare Diseases sales decreased by 5.5%1 and 13.2%1, respectively. Over the period, the relative weight of Specialty Care reached 91.9% of total Group sales, compared to 89.3% in 2019.

In Oncology, sales reached €1,446.5 million, up 8.7%1 year-on-year, mainly driven by the good performance of Somatuline, despite COVID-19 impacting U.S. demand, along with Cabometyx across most geographies. This was partially offset by lower Onivyde sales to Ipsen’s ex-U.S. partner and lower Decapeptyl sales in China due to COVID-19. Over the period, Oncology sales represented 76.1% of total Group sales, compared to 71.5% in 2019.

Somatuline – Sales reached €835.1 million, up 13.1%1 year-on-year, driven by a 16.9%1 increase in North America from volume growth despite adverse impacts of COVID-19 on patient diagnoses and treatment. Sales performance also reflected continued market share gains in most other geographies and a limited impact from the octreotide generic launch in Europe. The performance of Somatuline in Q3 was also negatively impacted by end-user buying patterns in the U.S.

Decapeptyl – Sales reached €288.0 million, down 2.3%1 year-on-year, mainly due to lower sales in China impacted by COVID-19 and competitive pressure despite solid volume growth in Major Western European countries and Algeria.

Cabometyx – Sales reached €213.6 million, up 22.4%1 year-on-year, driven by strong performance across most geographies.

Onivyde – Sales reached €90.0 million, down 10.7%1, impacted by a significant decline in sales to Ipsen’s ex-U.S. partner despite demand growth in the U.S.

In Neuroscience, sales of Dysport reached €256.9 million, down 5.3%1, impacted in most geographies by closure of treatment centers resulting from COVID-19, despite a recovery from Ipsen’s aesthetics partner. Over the period, Neuroscience sales represented 13.6% of total Group sales, compared to 15.2% in 2019.

In Rare Diseases, sales of Nutropin AQ reached €27.7 million, down 13.3%1 year-on-year, mainly due to lower volumes in France and Germany. Sales of Increlex reached €14.9 million, down 12.9%1 year-on-year, mainly due to lower demand in the U.S. Over the period, Rare Diseases sales represented 2.2% of total Group sales, compared to 2.6% in 2019.

Consumer Healthcare sales reached €154.0 million, down 21.4%1, with a decrease in Smecta sales of 35.2%1 impacted by COVID-19. Performance has also been impacted by the implementation of hospital central procurement in China and the lower performance in France. Fortrans/Eziclen sales were down 22.4%1 year-on-year, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 in China and Russia. Tanakan sales were up 4.1%1 year-on-year, driven by positive market dynamics in Russia. Over the period, Consumer Healthcare sales represented 8.1% of total Group sales, compared to 10.7% in 2019.

Sales by geographical area

3rd Quarter 9 Months (in million euros) 2020 2019 % Variation % Variation at constant currency1 2020 2019 % Variation % Variation at constant currency1 France 73.2 71.2 2.8% 2.8% 220.0 240.1 -8.4% -8.5% Germany 52.1 47.1 10.5% 10.5% 146.1 141.7 3.1% 3.1% United Kingdom 28.2 25.3 11.2% 11.5% 85.6 75.9 12.8% 12.8% Italy 21.8 27.8 -21.4% -21.4% 82.9 87.8 -5.5% -5.5% Spain 26.1 26.3 -0.6% -0.6% 81.0 77.1 5.1% 5.1% Major Western European countries 201.4 197.8 1.8% 1.9% 615.7 622.5 -1.1% -1.1% Eastern Europe 50.9 54.7 -6.8% 2.1% 157.9 156.2 1.1% 5.6% Others Europe 64.1 70.7 -9.4% -7.1% 206.4 198.4 4.0% 5.4% Other European Countries 115.1 125.4 -8.3% -3.1% 364.3 354.6 2.7% 5.5% North America 204.5 196.3 4.2% 9.3% 623.3 557.3 11.9% 12.0% Asia 60.0 65.5 -8.5% -6.6% 135.7 170.5 -20.4% -19.5% Other countries in the Rest of the world 52.4 59.7 -12.3% 0.3% 162.5 169.4 -4.0% 3.5% Rest of the World 112.4 125.2 -10.3% -3.3% 298.2 339.9 -12.3% -8.0% Group Sales 633.3 644.7 -1.8% 2.2% 1,901.6 1,874.3 1.5% 2.8%

Sales in Major Western European countries reached €615.7 million, down 1.1%1 year-on-year. Over the period, sales in Major Western European countries represented 32.4% of total Group sales, compared to 33.2% in 2019.

France – Sales reached €220.0 million, down 8.5%1 year-on-year, mainly due to lower Onivyde sales to Ipsen’s ex-U.S. partner and the negative impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Healthcare products offset by continued double-digit volume growth of Cabometyx and Decapeptyl.

Germany – Sales reached €146.1 million, up 3.1%1 year-on-year, driven by continued solid volume growth of Somatuline, with limited impact from the octreotide generic launch, and Cabometyx performance mainly in RCC 2L+ offset by lower Decapeptyl and Dysport demand impacted by COVID-19.

United Kingdom – Sales reached €85.6 million, up 12.8%1 year-on-year, driven by solid performance across the Oncology portfolio.

Italy – Sales reached €82.9 million, down 5.5%1 year-on-year, due to lower sales of Consumer Healthcare and oncology products impacted by COVID-19.

Spain – Sales reached €81.0 million, up 5.1%1 year-on-year, driven by the growth of Cabometyx, Somatuline and Decapeptyl with continued market share gains despite COVID-19.

Sales in Other European countries reached €364.3 million, up 5.5%1 year-on-year, driven by the performance of Cabometyx and the growth of Somatuline in several countries including Poland and Russia. Over the period, sales in the region represented 19.2% of total Group sales, compared to 18.9% in 2019.

Sales in North America reached €623.3 million, up 12.0%1 year-on-year, driven by continued strong demand for Somatuline and steady growth of Onivyde despite the negative COVID-19 impact. This was offset by lower Dysport sales which were impacted by COVID-19 in both the aesthetics and therapeutics markets. Over the period, sales in North America represented 32.8% of total Group sales, compared to 29.7% in 2019.

Sales in the Rest of the World reached €298.2 million, down 8.0%1 year-on-year, driven by the negative impact of COVID-19 affecting mainly Smecta and Decapeptyl in China. Rest of the World sales performance was also impacted by lower sales of Dysport in both aesthetics and therapeutics markets in the Middle East, despite higher sales in Brazil and early approval in China for the aesthetics market. This was partly offset by the good performance of Somatuline and Cabometyx across most geographies. Over the period, sales in the Rest of the World represented 15.7% of total Group sales, compared to 18.1% in 2019.

