 

Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult

Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult

Paris, France, Vienna, Austria - October 22, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has reached an agreement to acquire SEC Consult Group, a leading international Cybersecurity consulting provider. This acquisition will confirm Atos’ leading position in cybersecurity services in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region with more than 600 experts and will also strengthen its number 1 position in Europe. For SEC Consult this opens the opportunity to expand into additional markets and to gain a new customer base on a global scale.

SEC Consult is a leader in providing cybersecurity consulting, penetration testing, red teaming and technical assessment services in DACH, APAC regions (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia) and North America, serving large customers with a special focus on companies in the Finance, Utilities, Technology and Public Sectors with its team of over 200 highly skilled specialists.

Atos will benefit from SEC Consult’s Cybersecurity expertise, especially its pen testing, red teaming and incident response capabilities, offering significant synergy with Atos’ activities and customers – while SEC Consult will benefit from Atos’ extensive expertise and leading rankings in Managed Security Services.

“With this strategic move, Atos confirms its position as a leader in the European Cybersecurity market and initiates its Cybersecurity consulting presence in APAC to complement its existing Managed Security Services Provider and Cybersecurity products offering. SEC Consult’s experience, highly skilled people and reputation in the market will strengthen the Atos team in Central Europe and serve as a spring-board for building our business in APAC as a region with very high growth” said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos. “In the context of our latest acquisitions, the acquisition of SEC Consult demonstrates our ambition to become the key Cybersecurity provider for global organizations on their digital journey.”
After running SEC Security Consulting Business completely independently for nearly 20 years, SEC Consult has reached a level of globalization and professionalism where we acknowledge the huge benefits to  join forces with Atos to strengthen our mission of helping our customers to become more secure and able to deal with the immensely growing threats arising from cyber.” said Wolfgang Baumgartner, CEO of SEC Consult. “We are convinced to make the right decision and are sure that both our teammates as well as our customers will benefit from this decision with a clear vision and strategy for the future. Together with Atos, SEC Consult can speed up its mission - to protect the information security assets of our clients. Additionally, it is a great development opportunity for our Cybersecurity experts to work on even more exciting projects.”

