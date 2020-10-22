 

Dassault Systèmes Selected by Ball Aerospace for Multiyear Digital Engineering Contract

Dassault Systèmes Selected by Ball Aerospace for Multiyear Digital Engineering Contract

  • The 3DEXPERIENCE platform works as a single integrated solution to support program execution activities
  • Accelerates timelines to enhance the aerospace and defense industry’s digital transformation

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceOctober 22, 2020Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) was selected by Ball Aerospace to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as its digital engineering solution.  Through this collaboration, Ball Aerospace will leverage Dassault Systèmes’ integrated platform with a unified data model and single user experience, to complement the company’s digital transformation, and promote digital continuity through the use of the virtual twin across its defense and space products. Accenture has been chosen to collaborate with Ball Aerospace on the implementation of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

“Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support Ball Aerospace with its digital engineering goals to establish a single, integrated solution,” said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Ball Aerospace joins the many industry customers that are leveraging the platform to speed timelines and improve efficiencies.”

“Digital engineering is a critical tool to support the evolution of the aerospace and defense industry – ultimately expediting the time from customer concept to program delivery,” said Mike Gazarik, vice president, Engineering, Ball Aerospace. “Incorporating a digital platform enforces Ball Aerospace’s commitment to our customers’ needs and aligns our capabilities for future missions.”

Powered by endlessly curious people with an unwavering mission focus, Ball Aerospace pioneers discoveries that enable its customers to perform beyond expectation and protect what matters most. Ball creates innovative space solutions, enables more accurate weather forecasts, drives insightful observations of our planet, delivers actionable data and intelligence, and ensures those who defend our freedom go forward bravely and return home safely. Go Beyond with Ball.

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the aerospace & defense industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/aerospace-defense

