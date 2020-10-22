Dassault Systèmes Selected by Ball Aerospace for Multiyear Digital Engineering Contract

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform works as a single integrated solution to support program execution activities

Accelerates timelines to enhance the aerospace and defense industry’s digital transformation

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — October 22, 2020 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) was selected by Ball Aerospace to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as its digital engineering solution. Through this collaboration, Ball Aerospace will leverage Dassault Systèmes’ integrated platform with a unified data model and single user experience, to complement the company’s digital transformation, and promote digital continuity through the use of the virtual twin across its defense and space products. Accenture has been chosen to collaborate with Ball Aerospace on the implementation of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

“Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform will support Ball Aerospace with its digital engineering goals to establish a single, integrated solution,” said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Ball Aerospace joins the many industry customers that are leveraging the platform to speed timelines and improve efficiencies.”