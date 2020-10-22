Sequana Medical Announces Strong Interim Results From RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study and Provides Business Update

RED DESERT:



R esults from first five patients indicate r epeated dose alfa pump DSR therapy to be safe and effective

pump Interim data support DSR hypothesis : kidney s eliminate free water to maintain patients’ serum sodium levels

No patients required loop diuretic therapy during the six-week alfa pump DSR treatment period

pump Following alfa pump DSR treatment, l oop diuretic responsiveness was restored to near normal levels ; effect was durable for months post-treatment with majority of patients requiring little or no diuretic therapy

pump Full RED DESERT data on track to report in H1 2021; first feasibility study (SAHARA DESERT) planned to start in H1 2021



BUSINESS UPDATE:

Early interim data from POSEIDON study in recurrent and refractory liver ascites expected in Q4 2020

European commercial supply of the alfapump temporarily interrupted in Q4 2020; no impact on POSEIDON and RED DESERT studies

Conference call with live webcast presentation today at 15:30 CET / 09:30 am EDT

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces positive interim results from the first five patients enrolled in the RED DESERT study, evaluating repeated dose treatment of alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients. Sequana Medical also provides a business update.

Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer at Sequana Medical, commented: “We are hugely excited by these results from the first five RED DESERT patients and believe it is the first time ever that fluid balance in heart failure patients has been managed using repeated dose DSR therapy without the need for diuretics. These data support the underlying principle of DSR that after we remove sodium, the body will step in to quickly and accurately remove the free water necessary to restore the serum sodium concentration. Not only does these data suggest that by using alfapump DSR, we can manage the fluid and sodium balance of these patients, but also the restoration of diuretic response opens up further potential opportunities such as renal failure and haemodialysis. Following the allowance of our key patents in both the U.S. and Europe, we are confident that we will continue to lead the way in the use of alfapump DSR for the management of volume overload in a range of indications.”