LHV Group updated its financial plan for 2020

In relation to the milder than estimated effects of the coronavirus crisis, LHV Group’s financial results exceed what was forecast previously, which is why AS LHV Group is publishing an updated financial plan for the current year. Compared to the plan that has been in force since April, both forecast revenues and business volumes have increased; at the same time, impairment losses have decreased – therefore, the profit forecast and efficiency indicators have been raised.



Pursuant to the updated financial plan, this year, the consolidated revenues of LHV Group will increase by 29%, expenses by 11%, and the impairment losses on loans by 3.7 times. In comparison to the previous year, consolidated net profit will grow by EUR 5.5 million, i.e., 20%. The quality of the loan portfolio is significantly better, compared to the spring-plan. The financial plan that was in effect so far foresaw significantly higher discounts and thereby, a decrease in revenue in the year-on-year comparison.