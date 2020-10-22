LHV Group updated its financial plan for 2020
In relation to the milder than estimated effects of the coronavirus crisis, LHV Group’s financial results exceed what was forecast previously, which is why AS LHV Group is publishing an updated
financial plan for the current year. Compared to the plan that has been in force since April, both forecast revenues and business volumes have increased; at the same time, impairment losses have
decreased – therefore, the profit forecast and efficiency indicators have been raised.
Pursuant to the updated financial plan, this year, the consolidated revenues of LHV Group will increase by 29%, expenses by 11%, and the impairment losses on loans by 3.7 times. In comparison to the previous year, consolidated net profit will grow by EUR 5.5 million, i.e., 20%. The quality of the loan portfolio is significantly better, compared to the spring-plan. The financial plan that was in effect so far foresaw significantly higher discounts and thereby, a decrease in revenue in the year-on-year comparison.
|Key indicators
|
Updated
FP 2020
|
2019
results
|
Change
YoY
|
Previous
FP 2020
|Change compared to previous plan
|Financial results, EURt
|Total revenue
|95,395
|73,818
|21,577
|87,316
|8,079
|Total expenses
|43,749
|39,266
|4,483
|44,773
|-1,024
|Impairment losses on loans
|11,950
|3,209
|8,740
|19,357
|-7,408
|Earnings before taxes
|39,697
|31,342
|8,354
|23,185
|16,512
|Net profit
|32,611
|27,092
|5,519
|19,231
|13,380
|Business volumes, EURm
|Loans
|2,227
|1,687
|540
|1,806
|421
|Deposits
|3,301
|2,701
|600
|2,985
|316
|Assets under management
|1,531
|1,374
|157
|1,454
|78
|Key ratios
|Cost / Income ratio
|45.9%
|53.2%
|-7.3%
|51.3%
|-5.4%
|ROE (pre tax)
|16.6%
|16.2%
|0.4%
|10.2%
|6.4%
|Capital adequacy
|17.3%
|18.0%
|-0.6%
|17.6%
|-0.2%
The updated financial plan also considers the effect of the purchase of the Danske Bank corporate and municipal loan portfolio, and therefore, regarding LHV business volumes, estimates the loan portfolio to grow by 32% this year, and deposits to grow by 22%. Pursuant to the updated plan, the volume of managed funds will increase by 11% this year.
0 Kommentare