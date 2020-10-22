 

LHV Group updated its financial plan for 2020

In relation to the milder than estimated effects of the coronavirus crisis, LHV Group’s financial results exceed what was forecast previously, which is why AS LHV Group is publishing an updated financial plan for the current year. Compared to the plan that has been in force since April, both forecast revenues and business volumes have increased; at the same time, impairment losses have decreased – therefore, the profit forecast and efficiency indicators have been raised.

Pursuant to the updated financial plan, this year, the consolidated revenues of LHV Group will increase by 29%, expenses by 11%, and the impairment losses on loans by 3.7 times. In comparison to the previous year, consolidated net profit will grow by EUR 5.5 million, i.e., 20%. The quality of the loan portfolio is significantly better, compared to the spring-plan. The financial plan that was in effect so far foresaw significantly higher discounts and thereby, a decrease in revenue in the year-on-year comparison.

Key indicators Updated
FP 2020 		2019
results 		Change
YoY 		  Previous
FP 2020 		Change compared to previous plan
Financial results, EURt            
Total revenue 95,395 73,818 21,577   87,316 8,079
Total expenses 43,749 39,266 4,483   44,773 -1,024
Impairment losses on loans 11,950 3,209 8,740   19,357 -7,408
Earnings before taxes 39,697 31,342 8,354   23,185 16,512
Net profit 32,611 27,092 5,519   19,231 13,380
Business volumes, EURm            
Loans 2,227 1,687 540   1,806 421
Deposits 3,301 2,701 600   2,985 316
Assets under management 1,531 1,374 157   1,454 78
Key ratios            
Cost / Income ratio 45.9% 53.2% -7.3%   51.3% -5.4%
ROE (pre tax) 16.6% 16.2% 0.4%   10.2% 6.4%
Capital adequacy 17.3% 18.0% -0.6%   17.6% -0.2%

The updated financial plan also considers the effect of the purchase of the Danske Bank corporate and municipal loan portfolio, and therefore, regarding LHV business volumes, estimates the loan portfolio to grow by 32% this year, and deposits to grow by 22%. Pursuant to the updated plan, the volume of managed funds will increase by 11% this year.

