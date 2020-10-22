 

ObsEva SA Presented Two Late-Breaking Posters at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress October 17-21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

 

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – October 22, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of two posters at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress and Expo during the first ever Late-Breaking Abstract Poster Session.

Late-breaking poster – P-931: Linzagolix may address the long-term treatment needs of women with uterine fibroids who have contraindications to hormonal add-back therapy: results from two Phase 3 randomized clinical trials

Dr. Linda Bradley, Professor of Ob/Gyn and Reproductive Biology and Vice Chair, Ob/Gyn and Women’s Health Institute, Cleveland Clinic OH, is lead author for a late-breaking poster, which discusses the potential for the low-dose (100 mg) of linzagolix, a once daily oral GnRH antagonist, to fill an unmet need for medical treatment of uterine fibroids in women who cannot or prefer to avoid hormonal add-back therapy (ABT). CDC data suggest that up to 50% of women with uterine fibroids may have a contraindication to ABT. Because linzagolix is the only oral GnRH antagonist being developed with a low-dose, no add-back therapy option, it has the potential to address the unique needs of black women, who are both disproportionately affected with uterine fibroids and are more likely to have contraindications to ABT.

Late-breaking poster – P-930: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Due to Uterine Fibroids:  Results from Two Phase 3 Randomized Clinical Trials

The second late-breaking poster, with lead author Dr. Elizabeth Stewart, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chair of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology, Mayo Clinic MN, presented results from PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2, the two positive Phase 3 clinical trials, which support the potential best-in-class efficacy of linzagolix in the treatment of uterine fibroids.

The related abstracts are scheduled to be published online in the Fertility and Sterility Abstract Supplement in October 2020.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving embryo transfer outcomes following in vitro fertilization. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Seite 1 von 3
ObsEva Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big ...
Verizon reports strong Q3 financial results, increases guidance
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
ObsEva SA Presented Nolasiban Poster at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress October 17-21

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
3
OBSV (MKap $148 M) (Cash $65 M) Bioaktie für das 4Q