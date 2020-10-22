ObsEva SA Presented Two Late-Breaking Posters at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress October 17-21

Late-breaking poster – P-931 : Linzagolix may address the long-term treatment needs of women with uterine fibroids who have contraindications to hormonal add-back therapy: results from two Phase 3 randomized clinical trials

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – October 22, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of two posters at the ASRM 2020 Virtual Scientific Congress and Expo during the first ever Late-Breaking Abstract Poster Session.

Dr. Linda Bradley, Professor of Ob/Gyn and Reproductive Biology and Vice Chair, Ob/Gyn and Women’s Health Institute, Cleveland Clinic OH, is lead author for a late-breaking poster, which discusses the potential for the low-dose (100 mg) of linzagolix, a once daily oral GnRH antagonist, to fill an unmet need for medical treatment of uterine fibroids in women who cannot or prefer to avoid hormonal add-back therapy (ABT). CDC data suggest that up to 50% of women with uterine fibroids may have a contraindication to ABT. Because linzagolix is the only oral GnRH antagonist being developed with a low-dose, no add-back therapy option, it has the potential to address the unique needs of black women, who are both disproportionately affected with uterine fibroids and are more likely to have contraindications to ABT.

Late-breaking poster – P-930 : Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Due to Uterine Fibroids: Results from Two Phase 3 Randomized Clinical Trials

The second late-breaking poster, with lead author Dr. Elizabeth Stewart, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chair of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology, Mayo Clinic MN, presented results from PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2, the two positive Phase 3 clinical trials, which support the potential best-in-class efficacy of linzagolix in the treatment of uterine fibroids.

The related abstracts are scheduled to be published online in the Fertility and Sterility Abstract Supplement in October 2020.

