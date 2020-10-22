 

SFC Energy joins the Bundesverband Verkehrssicherheitstechnik e. V.

SFC Energy joins the Bundesverband Verkehrssicherheitstechnik e. V.

22.10.2020

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, October 22, 2020 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, is the latest member of the Bundesverband Verkehrssicherheitstechnik e. V. (BVST).

The BVST has set itself the goal of increasing safety on German roads for all road users without losing sight of environmental protection and economic efficiency. As a pioneer in direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cell technology, SFC Energy fully shares this maxim. The requirements of tomorrow's mobility are changing dynamically and pose a great challenge to economy, politics and society. SFC Energy meets this challenge.

With the market-proven EFOY Pro direct methanol fuel cell, SFC Energy is making a significant contribution to this, especially in areas without grid power supply. As a reliable and environmentally friendly power generator, the fuel cell is at the heart of intelligent traffic safety technology such as LED signaling systems for traffic control, video traffic monitoring, speed control and road weather stations. Even as a mobile solution, the EFOY Pro ensures a permanent decentralized power supply. For example, it has been used for more than ten years as a power source for public authority vehicles. In the field of mobile communications the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell serves as a reliable emergency power generator. In the future, mobile phone masts and the new 5G standard will provide the infrastructure for autonomous driving. Fuel cells by SFC Energy offer the opportunity to realize fast and self-sufficient networks in an environmentally friendly way.

Diskussion: Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
