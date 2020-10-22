OP Financial Group and OP Corporate Bank plc's financial calendar for 2021
OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Cooperative
Stock exchange release 22 October 2020 at 8.30 am EEST
OP Financial Group and OP Corporate Bank plc's financial calendar for 2021
OP Financial Group and OP Corporate Bank plc will publish their financial reports in 2021 as follows:
|Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2020
|10 February 2021
|Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2020
|Week 10, 2021
|OP Financial Group’s Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020
|Week 10, 2021
|Interim Report for Q1/2021
|28 April 2021
|Half-year Financial Report for H1/2021
|28 July 2021
|Interim Report for Q1–3/2021
|27 October 2021
The financial statements bulletins and interim reports will be published at approximately 9.00 am. They will be available on our website in Finnish, Swedish and English.
OP Financial Group publishes a Corporate Governance Statement, a remuneration report and an annual review that supplements its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors.
The annual review also contains sustainability reporting based on GRI Standards.
OP Corporate Bank plc publishes a Corporate Governance Statement in connection with its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors. OP Corporate Bank plc will not publish its own annual review.
OP Corporate Bank plc
OP Cooperative
Tuuli Kousa
Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer
More information:
OP Corporate Communications, tel. +358 (0)10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
SIX Swiss Exchange
Major media
op.fi
OP Financial Group is Finland’s largest financial services group, with two million owner-customers and 12,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for
private and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter’s subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote
the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region.
www.op.fi
OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other’s debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP's central bank.
0 Kommentare