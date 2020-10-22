The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 21 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.2070 £ 21.4027 Estimated MTD return 1.77 % 1.62 % Estimated YTD return 5.71 % 3.71 % Estimated ITD return 142.07 % 114.03 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.70 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -26.88 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,520.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.98 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A