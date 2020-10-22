OP Mortgage Bank will publish its financial reports in 2021 as follows:

OP Mortgage Bank Stock exchange release 22 October 2020 at 8.30 am EEST OP Mortgage Bank's financial calendar for 2021

Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January‒31 December 2020 10 February 2021 Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2020 Week 10, 2021 Interim Report for Q1/2021 28 April 2021 Half-year Financial Report for H1/2021 28 July 2021 Interim Report for Q1–3/2021 27 October 2021



The financial statements bulletin and interim reports will be published approximately at 10.00 am in 2021. OP Mortgage Bank publishes its reports in Finnish and English.



OP Mortgage Bank publishes a Corporate Governance Statement in connection with its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors.



