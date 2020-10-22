Makinson Cowell to Join Lazard

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Makinson Cowell will join Lazard, effective 1 December 2020. Founded in 1989 and led by Bob Cowell and Howard Coates, Makinson Cowell is a long-standing, independent and trusted advisor to many leading FTSE100 and 250 companies on capital markets and investor relations matters. Makinson Cowell will work as a separate team continuing to provide clients with an enhanced understanding of equity investors’ perspectives in order to inform strategic decision making.

Cyrus Kapadia, CEO of Lazard UK Investment Banking, said, “Makinson Cowell epitomises the discreet, trusted and independent advice that is in increasing demand and for which Lazard is renowned. Their in-depth expertise and knowledge of the institutional investor landscape will enhance our market leading financial advisory capabilities for the benefit of our clients. We welcome the Makinson Cowell team to Lazard.”