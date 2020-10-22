 

Makinson Cowell to Join Lazard

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Makinson Cowell will join Lazard, effective 1 December 2020. Founded in 1989 and led by Bob Cowell and Howard Coates, Makinson Cowell is a long-standing, independent and trusted advisor to many leading FTSE100 and 250 companies on capital markets and investor relations matters. Makinson Cowell will work as a separate team continuing to provide clients with an enhanced understanding of equity investors’ perspectives in order to inform strategic decision making.

Cyrus Kapadia, CEO of Lazard UK Investment Banking, said, “Makinson Cowell epitomises the discreet, trusted and independent advice that is in increasing demand and for which Lazard is renowned. Their in-depth expertise and knowledge of the institutional investor landscape will enhance our market leading financial advisory capabilities for the benefit of our clients. We welcome the Makinson Cowell team to Lazard.”

Bob Cowell, Co-Founder of Makinson Cowell, said, ‘’We are delighted to be joining the pre-eminent global independent financial adviser, Lazard. Our respective approaches for providing trusted, confidential advice to major clients are highly complementary. The Makinson Cowell team looks forward to working at Lazard.”

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow @Lazard

Lazard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Garmin Announces Its Next Generation Ecosystem for Divers, Featuring Descent Mk2 Series and Descent ...
Visa Tap to Phone Transforms Payment Acceptance for Sellers Worldwide
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Lazard Releases Annual Levelized Cost of Energy and Levelized Cost of Storage Analyses
16.10.20
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
15.10.20
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
15.10.20
Lazard Asset Management Expands Alternative Investment Platform
14.10.20
Lazard to Announce Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2020 Results
12.10.20
Lazard Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management