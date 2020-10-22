TRADING UPDATE – October 2020
22 October 2020
RELX, the global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, comments on trading in the first nine months of 2020 and the outlook for the full year.
Highlights
Full year outlook
Scientific, Technical & Medical
- Underlying revenue growth YTD +2%.
- Electronic revenues, which represent around 85% of the divisional total, continued to grow well, driven by expansion of analytical products supporting research, evaluation of science, medical education and clinical decision making.
- In primary research we have continued to see strong growth in the number of article submissions for both our subscription and open access journals, and growth in author-pays open access revenue remains very strong.
- Print book revenues, which represent just under 10% of the divisional total, have seen their rate of decline moderate, but remain higher than historical averages for the year to date as we enter the important fourth quarter.
- Full year outlook: We expect another year of modest underlying revenue growth.
Risk & Business Analytics
- Underlying revenue growth YTD +3%.
- Transactional revenues, which represent around 60% of the divisional total, have continued to see improved growth rates in both Insurance and Business Services since the end of the first half.
- Subscription revenues, which represent around 40% of the divisional total, remained resilient overall, albeit with some delays in customer product implementations, and with end customer markets showing varying dynamics.
- Recent acquisitions in the fraud prevention and digital identity segments, including ThreatMetrix and Emailage, have continued to grow very strongly, with the launch of products combining new data sets progressing as planned.
- Full year outlook: The current underlying revenue growth run rate is slightly over half the rate seen in recent years, with the full year outcome dependent on the rate of improvement in business activity in the remainder of the year.
Legal
