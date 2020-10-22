 

Hoffmann Green Expands Partnership With Prefabricator Soriba

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in low-carbon cement without clinker, announces that it expands partnership with prefabricator Soriba.

Already a partner of Hoffmann Green for the application of architectonic double walls, this contract will allow Soriba, a company from the Vendée region of western France and leading player in the design of precast concrete products, to manufacture low-carbon staircases in its future 4.0 plant located in Fontenay-Le-Comte in Vendée close to the Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies site.

This 6,500 m2 4.0 factory, which will have a semi-automated industrial process equipped with a modern concrete-hardening system with controlled temperature and humidity, should become operational from the summer of 2021.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say:We are delighted to announce the signing of the extension of the partnership with Soriba, a company from the same region as us and with the same research and development ambitions to decarbonize the construction sector as Hoffmann Green, and with which we had already partnered for the application of architectonic double walls. This agreement with an innovative partner shows the appeal of Hoffmann Green’s cement in terms of helping reduce the construction sector’s carbon impact”.

Stéphane Garnier, Chief Executive Officer of Soriba, adds:Using Hoffmann Green cement, which allows CO2 emissions within the concrete manufacturing process to be substantially reduced, for the production of low-carbon stairs is perfectly in line with our company’s continuous environmentally responsible and innovation approach. We have already been able to test the efficacy of this clinker-free cement for architectonic double walls, and this new contract for the industrial production of our stairs at our future plant is proof of its competitiveness and pertinence in tackling the challenges currently facing the sector”.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Soriba

Recognized for its know-how since 1974, Soriba is a Vendée-based family-run business that has established itself as a leader in the design of precast concrete products. Driven by its clients’ development and renewal strategies, Soriba relies on core values that guarantee the Group performance and growth. Since its creation, Soriba has been anticipating tomorrow’s world by accompanying construction sector professionals with a winning and sustainable growth strategy. The Company supplies a range of precast concrete staircases adapted to every requirement of this sector, as well as a range of BETOMUR precast concrete walls with and without integrated insulation.

