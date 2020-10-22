DGAP-News: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Real Estate Holmes Investment Properties PLC: HIP Plc move to the next stage of development of Stanley Park Golf Course site in Blackpool following Council decision to approve the appropriation of the land 22.10.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

("HIP" or "the Company")

Key Highlights

- 21st Century redeveloped golf offering.

- Flagship venue for David Lloyd's new leisure venture, Adrenalin World.

- New holiday lodge development.

- Total of £45m GBP development.

- Approximately 150 jobs created across the site.

- Major tourist destination for North West England

- Plan to capture the expected surge in UK based holidays in the future

Holmes Investment Properties Plc (Berlin: J16), the UK property investment company focused on the leisure sector, is pleased to announce that Blackpool Borough Council have approved the appropriation of the land known as Stanley Park Golf Course following a council meeting on 30th September 2020. This follows HIP winning a Europe wide tender process last year and represents an important step forward.

HIP can progress with a digital public consultation, providing the residents of Blackpool with their opportunity to see, for the first time, the exciting detail around the proposed development of the carefully designed scheme and to provide their feedback and comments accordingly. The consultation will be launched shortly and shareholders will be updated further at that time.





Michael Simmonds, CEO of Holmes Investment Properties Plc said; "It is great to have this element of the acquisition concluded so that we may proceed with the next stage of contracts and progress on the site. Our professional team are in the process of finalising the online public consultation that will precede the submission of the planning application, which we intend to submit before the end of 2020. HIP Plc hope this project will act as a blueprint for further sites which will allow us to deliver active entertainment across the country. We are excited to be developing what we expect to be a major tourist destination in the North West of England which will capture the expected surge in families choosing to stay in the UK for their holidays over the next few years"