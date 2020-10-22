

Amadeus FiRe AG:

Quarterly Statement Nine Months 2020

Frankfurt/Main, 22 October 2020. The Amadeus FiRe Group increased its consolidated revenue by 16.6 percent to EUR 202.3 million in the first nine months of the 2020 financial year primarily due to the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH on 19 December 2019. Sales of the individual services developed as follows:

Temporary staffing - 11.3% Permanent placement - 17.8% Interim/project management + 42.6% Training - total + 238.1% Training - organic - 11.9%

All services initially made a good start to 2020. Starting in March, the coronavirus crisis then had a significant impact on operations. With demand collapsing in all services at the start of the coronavirus crisis, revenue and earnings performance in the second quarter remained at a level considered satisfactory by the Management Board, bottoming out at the mid-year mark. In the third quarter, a revival was achieved again, and a slight growth path was embarked upon. In the fourth quarter, the company will be very agile in its efforts to further strengthen its own market position.