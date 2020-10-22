 

DGAP-News Intershop Communications AG reports positive result and keeps cloud business on growth track

Intershop Communications AG reports positive result and keeps cloud business on growth track

- EBIT at EUR 0.6 million in first nine months of 2020 (previous year: EUR -4.6 million)
- Total revenues climb 4% to EUR 24.3 million (previous year: EUR 23.4 million)
- Incoming orders for cloud solutions up 95% to EUR 11.3 million; cloud revenues increase by 14% to EUR 5.3 million
- Net New ARR rise by 24% to EUR 1.6 million

Jena, 22 October 2020 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce, increased its consolidated revenues by 4% on the prior year period to EUR 24.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 23.4 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were slightly positive at EUR 0.6 million. Thanks to the reorganization completed last year, which has placed the focus on the cloud business, Intershop made a profitable start to fiscal year 2020 and remained in the profit zone throughout all quarters.

Cloud and subscription revenues rose by a total of 14% to EUR 5.3 million by the end of September (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). Incoming orders for cloud solutions (new and existing customers) amounted to EUR 11.3 million in the first nine months, which represents an increase by 95% (previous year: EUR 5.8 million). Cloud ARR (annual recurring revenues) rose by 30% to EUR 8.4 million (previous year: EUR 6.4 million). Net New ARR (New ARR less ARR for terminations and currency changes) improved by 24% to EUR 1.6 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million). At EUR 2.7 million, license revenues increased sharply compared to the prior-year period (previous year: EUR 1.3 million). At EUR 6.0 million, maintenance revenues stayed at the prior year level. Only the service segment recorded a 10% decline in revenues to EUR 10.3 million (previous year: EUR 11.4 million). The decline was mainly due to project delays and postponements in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

