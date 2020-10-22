 

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: Battery application for the maritime sector receives certification

LION E-Mobility AG: Battery application for the maritime sector receives certification

Garching, 22 October 2020 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, developed a battery application for maritime propulsion concepts as part of a customer project, which has now received official DNV GL certification. DNV GL is one of the world's leading classification societies and a recognized consultant for the maritime industry. Its certification marks are recognized worldwide and stand for accredited certification at a high level. During the certification process, particular attention was paid to software functions, hardware design, electromagnetic compatibility and the safety of the overall system.

For the project, LION Smart had adapted its modular battery management system (BMS) to the requirements of maritime applications - which was achieved in particular with regard to safety-critical functions by realizing hardware safety circuits and implementing special software. In addition, LION's task was to ensure the certifiability of the BMS.

The modular high voltage BMS is powerful and robust. With 24 measuring modules (LMMs) of up to a total of 288 cells in series, maximum voltages of more than 1,000 volts are possible, depending on the application. Thus, the BMS can also be used in the higher voltage and power range without any problems. Depending on the application and configuration, fuel savings of around 25 to 50 percent are possible with a hybrid solution; at the same time, the hybrid solution significantly reduces COemissions. In addition, the BMS offers flexible use as a powerful, secure computing unit with adaptable software architecture.

"The COsaving effect in general and further specifications of the BMS in particular, such as the performance in the high voltage range, make the solution particularly attractive," explains Thomas Hetmann, Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH. "The completed certification, in which particularly safety-critical functions for ship approvals were tested, shows that our BMS is a powerful, safe and robust solution in terms of energy storage and management. This also makes it interesting for use in similarly demanding applications, for example in the field of stationary storage or general industry".
