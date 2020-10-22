 

OP Corporate Bank plc’s Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2020

OP Corporate Bank plc
Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2020
Stock Exchange Release 22 October 2020 at 9.00 am EEST

OP Corporate Bank plc’s Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2020

  • Consolidated earnings before tax were EUR 319 million (331). Net insurance income increased by 16% to EUR 463 million (399) and net interest income by 16% to EUR 244 million (211). Impairment loss on receivables, EUR 65 million, increased by EUR 54 million year on year. Investment income fell by 22% to EUR 137 million (176). The Group’s total income decreased by 2% to EUR 838 million (854), but including the overlay approach, income increased by 7% to EUR 860 million (806).
  • Corporate Banking earnings before tax decreased by 3% to EUR 194 million (201). Net investment income increased by 46% to EUR 104 million (71) and net interest income by 6% to EUR 298 million (281). Corporate Banking earnings were weakened by an increase of EUR 55 million in impairment loss to EUR 66 million (11). The loan portfolio grew in the year to September by 4% to EUR 24.6 billion (23.7).
  • Insurance earnings before tax rose by 2% to EUR 169 million (166). Net insurance income increased by 16% to EUR 463 million (399). Investment income fell by 74% to EUR 21 million (80). The operating combined ratio was 86.0% (91.8).
  • Other Operations earnings before tax were EUR –43 million (–36). Liquidity remained good despite the COVID-19 crisis.
  • The Group's CET1 ratio was 14.6% (14.9).
Earnings before tax, € million Q1–3/2020 Q1–3/2019 Change, % Q1–4/2019
  Corporate Banking 194 201 -3.4 262
  Insurance 169 166 2.1 200
  Other Operations -43 -36 - -50
Group total 319 331 -3.7 412
Return on equity (ROE), % 7.6 8.4 -0.8* 7.8
Return on assets (ROA), % 0.45 0.52 -0.07* 0.49
  30 Sep 2020 30 Sep 2019 Change, % 31 Dec 2019
CET1 ratio, % 14.6 14.1 0.5* 14.9
Loan portfolio, € billion 24.6 23.7 3.5 23.7
Deposits, € billion 14.2 10.3 38.2 11.1
Ratio of non-performing receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 1.0 0.5 0.4* 0.5
Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 0.32 0.06 0.27* 0.19

Comparatives deriving from the income statement are based on figures reported for the corresponding periods a year ago. Unless otherwise specified, balance-sheet and other cross-sectional figures on 31 December 2019 are used as comparatives.

