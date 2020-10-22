OP Corporate Bank plc’s Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2020

Consolidated earnings before tax were EUR 319 million (331). Net insurance income increased by 16% to EUR 463 million (399) and net interest income by 16% to EUR 244 million (211). Impairment loss on receivables, EUR 65 million, increased by EUR 54 million year on year. Investment income fell by 22% to EUR 137 million (176). The Group’s total income decreased by 2% to EUR 838 million (854), but including the overlay approach, income increased by 7% to EUR 860 million (806).

Other Operations earnings before tax were EUR –43 million (–36). Liquidity remained good despite the COVID-19 crisis. The Group's CET1 ratio was 14.6% (14.9).

Earnings before tax, € million Q1–3/2020 Q1–3/2019 Change, % Q1–4/2019 Corporate Banking 194 201 -3.4 262 Insurance 169 166 2.1 200 Other Operations -43 -36 - -50 Group total 319 331 -3.7 412 Return on equity (ROE), % 7.6 8.4 -0.8* 7.8 Return on assets (ROA), % 0.45 0.52 -0.07* 0.49 30 Sep 2020 30 Sep 2019 Change, % 31 Dec 2019 CET1 ratio, % 14.6 14.1 0.5* 14.9 Loan portfolio, € billion 24.6 23.7 3.5 23.7 Deposits, € billion 14.2 10.3 38.2 11.1 Ratio of non-performing receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 1.0 0.5 0.4* 0.5 Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, % 0.32 0.06 0.27* 0.19

Comparatives deriving from the income statement are based on figures reported for the corresponding periods a year ago. Unless otherwise specified, balance-sheet and other cross-sectional figures on 31 December 2019 are used as comparatives.