Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes interim report for the third quarter (July – September) 2020
Press release
22 October 2020, 08:00
The report will be available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se
SDIPTECH IS GOING STRONG IN AN UNCERTAIN MARKET
JULY – SEPTEMBER 2020
- Operating profit EBITA* increased by 45.2% compared to the previous year to SEK 92.8 million (63.9), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 18.0% (14.5). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was
18.6%, excluding currency effects.
- Net sales increased by 16.8% to SEK 515.9 million (441.6). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 8.2%, excluding currency effects.
- Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) increased by 69.5% and amounted to SEK 86.6 million (51.1).
- Earnings after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 87.1 million (41.9), of which SEK 86.5 million (41.7) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.
- Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 74.6 million (87.9), corresponding to a cash conversion of 58.8% (148.7).
- Earnings per ordinary share (average number), less minority interests and dividends on preference shares amounted to SEK 2.47 (1.26). After dilution, earnings per shares amounted to SEK 2.44
(1.26).
- On July 24, Sdiptech acquired all shares in Alerter Group Ltd.
- In May 2018, Sdiptech's shareholding in the Support business was divested. The deal included a number of additional purchase payments that were realized during the quarter, which had a positive effect on earnings of approximately 27 million. The cash settlement of the remaining cash and cash equivalents took place in October 2020, which was earlier than previously communicated.
FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020
- Operating profit EBITA* increased by 38.0% to SEK 246.4 million (178.5), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 16.6% (13.6). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 17.8%, excluding currency
effects.
- Net sales increased by 13.1% to SEK 1,483.7 million (1,312.4). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 2.1%, excluding currency effects.
- Profit after acquisition costs before financial items (EBIT) increased by 64.0% and amounted to SEK 233.4 million (142.3).
- Earnings after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 177.3 million (109.9), of which SEK 175.4 million (107.9) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.
- Cash flow from current operations amounted to SEK 296.5 million (208.7), corresponding to a cash conversion of 99.1% (108.9).
