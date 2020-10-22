 

Digitalist Group Plc’s Business Review 1 January – 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC    STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 October 2020  9:00 AM            

July – September 2020 (comparable figures for 2019 in parentheses):

  • Turnover EUR 4.3 million (EUR 5.8 million), decrease: 26.0%.
  • EBITDA EUR -0.8 million (EUR -1.0 million), -18.9% of turnover (-18.3%).
  • Operating result EUR -1.5 million (EUR -1.9 million), -34.3% of turnover (-33.1%).
  • Net result EUR -2.5 million (EUR -1.8 million), -58.3% of turnover (-31.7%).
  • Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted) EUR -0.00 (EUR -0.00).

January – September 2020 (comparable figures for 2019 in parentheses):

  • Turnover EUR 15.5 million (EUR 20.7 million), decrease: 24.9%.
  • EBITDA EUR -2.3 million (EUR -2.0 million), -14.8% of turnover (-9.8%).
  • Operating result*) EUR -8.2 million (EUR -4.6 million), -52.8% of turnover (-22.2%).
  • Net result*)**) EUR -10.5 million (EUR -5.2 million), -66.4% of turnover (-25.1%).
  • Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted) EUR -0.02 (EUR -0.01).
  • Number of employees at the end of the review period: 187 (255), decrease of 26.7%.

*) Operating result and net result for the review period was impacted by a write-down of the company’s goodwill EUR 3.7 million.
**) Net result was impacted by unrealised foreign exchange loss/gain EUR -1.3 million (EUR 0.5 million, 2019).

CEO’s review

Digitalist Group combines brand, design and technology expertise in a unique way. We aim to help our customers to provide their target groups with first-class customer experiences.

In the third quarter of 2020, we continued to work on improving profitability. At the end of August, the company had a total of 187 employees (a decrease of 26.7 per cent) of more than 30 different nationalities in four different countries. This is a good illustration of our company’s diversity, a characteristic which provides our customers with added value. Digitalist Group has studios in Helsinki, Stockholm, London and Vancouver, each focusing on different areas of expertise and employing top-level experts, ranging from strategy and brand designers to design and technology specialists.

Seite 1 von 2
Digitalist Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021