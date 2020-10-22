Digitalist Group Plc’s Business Review 1 January – 30 September 2020

Turnover EUR 4.3 million (EUR 5.8 million), decrease: 26.0%.

EBITDA EUR -0.8 million (EUR -1.0 million), -18.9% of turnover (-18.3%).

Operating result EUR -1.5 million (EUR -1.9 million), -34.3% of turnover (-33.1%).

Net result EUR -2.5 million (EUR -1.8 million), -58.3% of turnover (-31.7%).

Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted) EUR -0.00 (EUR -0.00).

January – September 2020 (comparable figures for 2019 in parentheses):

Turnover EUR 15.5 million (EUR 20.7 million), decrease: 24.9%.

EBITDA EUR -2.3 million (EUR -2.0 million), -14.8% of turnover (-9.8%).

Operating result*) EUR -8.2 million (EUR -4.6 million), -52.8% of turnover (-22.2% ).

Net result*)**) EUR -10.5 million (EUR -5.2 million), -66.4% of turnover (-25.1%).

Earnings per share (diluted and undiluted) EUR -0.02 (EUR -0.01).

Number of employees at the end of the review period: 187 (255), decrease of 26.7%.

*) Operating result and net result for the review period was impacted by a write-down of the company’s goodwill EUR 3.7 million.

**) Net result was impacted by unrealised foreign exchange loss/gain EUR -1.3 million (EUR 0.5 million, 2019).

CEO’s review

Digitalist Group combines brand, design and technology expertise in a unique way. We aim to help our customers to provide their target groups with first-class customer experiences.

In the third quarter of 2020, we continued to work on improving profitability. At the end of August, the company had a total of 187 employees (a decrease of 26.7 per cent) of more than 30 different nationalities in four different countries. This is a good illustration of our company’s diversity, a characteristic which provides our customers with added value. Digitalist Group has studios in Helsinki, Stockholm, London and Vancouver, each focusing on different areas of expertise and employing top-level experts, ranging from strategy and brand designers to design and technology specialists.