Dublin and London – 22 October 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), announces that it has received official confirmation from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) by way of an Addendum No. 6 to the Standard Exploration Licence 1/11 that, the interest in the licence granted to APEC under Addendum No. 5 to the Standard Exploration Licence 1/11 during the farmout process with APEC has reverted to EXOLA DAC, a fully owned subsidiary of Providence Resources and Lansdowne Celtic Sea Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Lansdowne Oil and Gas. Standard Exploration Licence 1/11 contains the Barryroe oil and gas field.

As a result of the enactment of Addendum No. 6 to Standard Exploration Licence 1/11 the assigned interests in the licence are now as follows: